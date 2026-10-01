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France's committment to being creditworthy is solid, finance minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's committment to being creditworthy is solid, finance minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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France Reaffirms Commitment to Creditworthiness with 2027 Budget Plan

France's 2027 Budget and Fiscal Policy Overview

Finance Minister's Statement on Fiscal Responsibility

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - France's 2027 budget will return the public finances to the path of budget consolidation and its commitment to being creditworthy remains intact, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Thursday as he presented the budget bill.

Reassurance Amid Economic Concerns

"Here and there, I hear the prophets of doom promising us worse times ahead. I would like to reiterate here that France’s signature is solid," Lescure told journalists.

Budget Deficit Targets and Economic Outlook

He said that it was not too late - though it would be difficult - to reduce the budget deficit from a target of 5% of economic output next year to an EU limit of 3% in 2029, though most economists say that has slipped out of reach.

Reporting Attribution

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)

Key Takeaways

  • Lescure reiterates that “France’s signature is solid,” underscoring confidence in sovereign creditworthiness despite fiscal challenges.
  • The government aims to return to consolidation with the 2027 budget, but slowing growth and high debt make reaching the 3% deficit target by 2029 increasingly difficult.
  • Analysts and the IMF recommend stronger multi‑year structural reforms to meet EU requirements and stabilize debt, which is currently at record levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is France's target for its budget deficit in 2029?
France aims to reduce its budget deficit to the EU limit of 3% of economic output by 2029.
Who presented France's 2027 budget bill?
Finance Minister Roland Lescure presented the 2027 budget bill.
What did France's finance minister say about the country's creditworthiness?
Finance Minister Roland Lescure stated that France's commitment to being creditworthy remains solid.
What is the current target for France's budget deficit for next year?
The current target for France's budget deficit for next year is 5% of economic output.
What challenge does France face in meeting the EU deficit limit?
It will be difficult for France to reduce the deficit, and most economists believe the target may be out of reach.

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