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Morning Bid: Can markets handle more strait talk? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Can markets handle more strait talk?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Global Market Update: Oil, ECB Decision, and Tech Earnings in Focus

Key Drivers Shaping Today's Financial Markets

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Middle East Tensions and Oil Prices

After five months of tracking events in the Strait of Hormuz, investors are looking across the Arabian Peninsula as Iranian-aligned Houthis, who control areas near the Bab el-Mandeb strait in the Red Sea, open a new front in the crisis in the Middle East.

The escalating and widening conflict has sent Brent futures to $96 per barrel, the highest since early June, as investors worry about depleting stockpiles after Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia earlier this week. The threat has led to tankers changing course in the Red Sea, ship-tracking data showed.

Inflation Concerns and Central Bank Responses

Surging oil prices have revived fears of inflation, taking short-term Treasury yields to the highest in 17 months as traders wager a rate hike from the Federal Reserve could come soon. Traders are now fully pricing in a hike in September.

ECB Policy Decision

The European Central Bank is due to announce its policy decision later in the day, with the central bank all but certain to keep interest rates unchanged. The ECB though is likely to hold the door open to a rate hike in September, as a fresh jump in energy prices threatens to put more upward pressure on inflation.

Tech Earnings and Market Sentiment

While geopolitical tensions and inflation fears simmer, markets are also keeping an eye on earnings from tech bellwethers Alphabet and Tesla to gauge if the vast capital spending from AI hyperscalers is finally beginning to yield results.

Alphabet's Financial Performance

The Google-parent reported its best-ever quarter of growth for its cloud computing unit, but that was not enough to satisfy investor appetite as the focus moved to higher capital spending plans for the year. The search giant now expects to spend between $195 billion and $205 billion, up from $180 billion to $190 billion.

Impact on Asian and European Markets

That spells good news for Asian chipmakers, most of whom may end up pocketing billions to build that infrastructure. South Korea's KOSPI rose nearly 4%, led by SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. European futures point to a muted open so the mood may darken soon as investors return to fretting about valuations, profit growth and returns on huge capital spending.

Looking Ahead: Earnings and Economic Events

More earnings this week will provide a clearer picture of where we stand in the profitability vs capital spending tug of war.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

Economic events: ECB policy decision, euro zone consumer confidence data for July

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude has surged above $95 amid Houthi-led shipping risks in the Bab al‑Mandeb Strait, fueling inflation concerns. (apnews.com)
  • Short‑term U.S. Treasury yields are at multi‑month highs, with markets now fully pricing in a Federal Reserve rate increase in September. (bbvaresearch.com)
  • Alphabet posted record Cloud growth (82 %) and raised its 2026 capex outlook to $195–205 billion, boosting prospects for chipmakers but rattling investors over massive AI infrastructure spending. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have oil prices surged recently?
Oil prices have surged due to escalating Middle East tensions, with a naval blockade in the Red Sea disrupting supply and boosting Brent crude to $96 per barrel.
How are rising oil prices affecting inflation?
Rising oil prices have revived inflation fears, prompting speculation about potential interest rate hikes as markets expect increased pressure on consumer prices.
What is the European Central Bank expected to do?
The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged but may signal openness to a possible rate hike if energy-driven inflation persists.
How are tech giants impacting market sentiment?
Earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla are influencing markets, with investor focus on their capital spending and profitability outlook, particularly in AI infrastructure.
What is the significance of new fronts in the Middle East conflict for investors?
The widening Middle East conflict increases geo-political risk and market volatility, especially through impacts on global oil supply routes.

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