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BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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BT on track to meet fibre build target, and annual guidance

BT Reports Solid Start to the Year and Reaffirms Guidance

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, said it would meet its target of reaching 25 million British homes with its full fibre network by the end of December, as it reported flat quarterly revenue and reiterated its annual guidance.

CEO Allison Kirkby’s Strategic Focus

CEO Allison Kirkby called it a "solid start" to the year, a quarter during which she announced a joint venture with Verizon to combine the pair's international enterprise operations, allowing BT to fully focus on its home UK market.

Record Fibre Connections and Revenue Growth

"We achieved record new full fibre connections and take-up, resulting in fibre contributing to more than half of our broadband revenues for the first time," Kirkby said in a statement on Thursday.

Quarterly Financial Performance

For the three months to the end of June, BT posted flat revenue of £4.3 billion ($5.76 billion), and adjusted earnings of £2 billion, down 1% year-on-year, and said it was on track to meet guidance for free cash flow to rise to £2 billion this year, from £1.5 billion.

($1 = 0.7470 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • BT’s Openreach has passed about 21–23 million premises with full fibre and is on pace to hit its 25 million‑premise target by end‑2026, backed by record quarterly builds of over 1 million premises (newsroom.bt.com).
  • Despite flat quarterly revenue, BT remains confident in meeting full‑year guidance, with continued cost transformation and expected cash flow inflection in FY27 and beyond (newsroom.bt.com).
  • BT is accelerating its digital transformation, strengthening 5G+ coverage (now reaching ~69–73 % of UK population) and driving strong customer demand and satisfaction across fibre and mobile services (newsroom.bt.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What fibre connection target has BT set for 2024?
BT aims to connect 25 million British homes to its full fibre network by the end of December 2024.
Did BT meet its quarterly revenue expectations?
BT reported flat quarterly revenue, in line with its stated expectations.
Is BT on track to meet its annual guidance for 2024?
Yes, BT stated it is on course to meet its annual guidance for 2024.
Where is BT focusing its fibre rollout?
BT is focusing on connecting homes throughout Britain with its full fibre network.

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