Bankinter Q2 Net Profit Rises 16% to €315 Million in 2025, Exceeding Forecasts
Bankinter Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
Net Profit Growth Driven by Lending Income
MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 16% from the same period in 2025, helped by a rise in lending income.
Financial Highlights
The country's fifth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of €315 million ($360 million) in the April-June period, compared to €272 million a year ago.
Analyst Expectations and Currency Exchange Rate
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a €294 million net profit.
($1 = 0.8750 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)