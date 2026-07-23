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Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit rises 16% from same period in 2025 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit rises 16% from same period in 2025

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Bankinter Q2 Net Profit Rises 16% to €315 Million in 2025, Exceeding Forecasts

Bankinter Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Net Profit Growth Driven by Lending Income

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 16% from the same period in 2025, helped by a rise in lending income.

Financial Highlights

The country's fifth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of €315 million ($360 million) in the April-June period, compared to €272 million a year ago.

Analyst Expectations and Currency Exchange Rate

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a €294 million net profit.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit grew to €315 million in Q2 2026, up from €272 million a year earlier, exceeding Reuters‑surveyed forecast of €294 million (es.finance.yahoo.com)
  • The profit surge was underpinned by a rise in lending income, building on solid performance in Q1 where net profit climbed 7.6% and loan book expanded faster than sector averages (bankinter.com)
  • Analysts, including Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, had expected a solid Q2 buoyed by improving net interest margins and commission growth, reinforcing positive sentiment ahead of the results (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Bankinter's Q2 2025 net profit?
Bankinter reported a net profit of €315 million in the second quarter of 2025.
How much did Bankinter's net profit rise year-on-year?
Bankinter's Q2 net profit rose 16% compared to the same period in the previous year.
What factor contributed to Bankinter's profit increase?
The rise in net profit was helped by an increase in lending income.
How did Bankinter's reported profit compare to analyst expectations?
Bankinter's net profit exceeded analyst forecasts, which were at €294 million.
What is Bankinter's ranking by market value in Spain?
Bankinter is the fifth-largest bank in Spain by market value.

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