Nestle Beats Q2 Organic Sales Forecasts, Forms Water Business Joint Venture
Nestle's Second-Quarter Performance and Strategic Initiatives
Q2 Organic Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations
LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Nestle on Thursday posted slightly better than expected second-quarter organic sales growth and said it plans to create a joint venture with Platinum Equity for its waters and premium beverages business.
Updated Full-Year Organic Sales Outlook
Revised Growth Forecast
The world's biggest packaged food company also said it now expects full-year organic sales to grow between 3% and 4%, instead of its previous target of "around 3%".
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)