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Nestle beats Q2 organic sales expectations, forms waters joint venture - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nestle beats Q2 organic sales expectations, forms waters joint venture

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Nestle Beats Q2 Organic Sales Forecasts, Forms Water Business Joint Venture

Nestle's Second-Quarter Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Q2 Organic Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Nestle on Thursday posted slightly better than expected second-quarter organic sales growth and said it plans to create a joint venture with Platinum Equity for its waters and premium beverages business.

Updated Full-Year Organic Sales Outlook

Revised Growth Forecast

The world's biggest packaged food company also said it now expects full-year organic sales to grow between 3% and 4%, instead of its previous target of "around 3%".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 organic sales growth exceeded analyst expectations, around 3 % or higher, reflecting continued pricing strength and improving volume trends
  • Nestlé plans to form a joint venture with Platinum Equity, selling roughly 50 % of its European water business—valued at nearly €5 billion
  • The full-year organic sales growth forecast was lifted to a 3–4 % range, up from previous guidance of “around 3 %”

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Nestle's Q2 organic sales results?
Nestle posted slightly better than expected second-quarter organic sales growth.
What new business move did Nestle announce?
Nestle plans to create a joint venture with Platinum Equity for its waters and premium beverages business.
What is Nestle's revised full-year organic sales growth target?
Nestle now expects full-year organic sales to grow between 3% and 4%, up from its previous target of around 3%.
Who is Nestle partnering with for the joint venture?
Nestle is partnering with Platinum Equity for its waters and premium beverages joint venture.

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