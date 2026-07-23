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AI will not trigger employment collapse, staffing company Adecco Group says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI will not trigger employment collapse, staffing company Adecco Group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Adecco Group: AI Unlikely to Trigger Job Collapse, Employment Remains Strong

AI’s Impact on Employment: Adecco Group’s Perspective

By John Revill

Concerns Over AI-Driven Job Losses

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - AI will not trigger a collapse in employment despite concerns the technology will displace large numbers of workers, a study by staffing company Adecco Group showed on Thursday.

Employers have cited AI as responsible for nearly a quarter of job cuts in the United States this year, global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said. 

Microsoft said this month it was cutting about 2.1% of its workforce, joining HSBC Holdings, Amazon and Standard Chartered in a wave of layoffs as they shift ‌investment toward AI.

Adecco CEO’s View on AI and Workforce Changes

But Denis Machuel, CEO of Zurich-based Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, told Reuters some companies were using AI as a cover for cuts caused by weaker performance, restructuring or other problems.

"AI is bringing a massive evolution in the world of work, but a job apocalypse is not on the horizon," he said. "It's more about changing roles and tasks than eliminating jobs."

Historical Context and Current Employment Trends

Three and a half years after the release of OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT, employment rates are at record highs and unemployment near historic lows, Adecco said, citing data from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development about its 38 member countries.

Previous industrial revolutions from the advent of steam, electricity, information technology and the internet have transformed work without causing mass job destruction, Machuel said.

"With the data we have so far, there's no evidence we will have a different scenario with AI," he added.

Adapting to AI: The Future of Entry-Level Jobs

Some entry-level jobs were disappearing but employers could not simply cut junior positions without damaging talent pipelines, Machuel said.

Companies needed to reinvent such jobs so AI can complement them, Machuel said, noting upskilling, reskilling, and closer collaboration among companies, governments and education systems was essential.

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • AI is influencing tasks and roles rather than sparking mass job losses, says Adecco’s CEO Denis Machuel (Reuters, July 23)
  • OECD reports record‑high employment rates (72.1%) and low unemployment (4.9%) in Q1 2026, showing resilience amid AI adoption (oecd.org)
  • AI-linked layoffs in the U.S. remain a fraction of total cuts; e.g., only about 7% of January layoffs were AI‑attributed, per Challenger, Gray & Christmas (sahmcapital.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will AI technology lead to mass unemployment?
According to Adecco Group, AI is unlikely to cause a job collapse and is more likely to change roles and tasks rather than eliminate jobs.
What is the current trend in employment rates since the introduction of AI tools?
Employment rates are at record highs and unemployment near historic lows, based on OECD data cited by Adecco.
Why are some companies citing AI as a reason for layoffs?
Some companies use AI as a cover for layoffs primarily triggered by weaker performance, restructuring, or other internal issues.
How should companies adapt entry-level roles to the rise of AI?
Companies should reinvent entry-level jobs so AI complements them, focusing on upskilling, reskilling, and collaboration with educational institutions.
What actions are recommended to manage AI's impact on jobs?
Upskilling, reskilling, and closer collaboration among companies, governments, and education systems are essential to adapt to AI's impact.

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