Indra's First-Half 2026 Revenue Soars 30% on Strong Defence Sector
Indra Reports Robust Financial Growth in 2026
Significant Revenue Increase Driven by Defence Business
July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish defence and technology company Indra posted a 30% year-on-year rise in revneue for the first half of 2026 on Thursday, boosted by its defence business growing 103%.
Impact of State Ownership and NATO Commitments
Indra, which is partly owned by the state, has taken on a bigger role in the defence sector after NATO member Spain pledged to lift defence spending to 2% of gross domestic product.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Gemma Guasch and Mireia Merino; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)