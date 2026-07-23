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Spain's Indra gets first-half revenue boost from defence business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain's Indra gets first-half revenue boost from defence business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Indra's First-Half 2026 Revenue Soars 30% on Strong Defence Sector

Indra Reports Robust Financial Growth in 2026

Significant Revenue Increase Driven by Defence Business

July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish defence and technology company Indra posted a 30% year-on-year rise in revneue for the first half of 2026 on Thursday, boosted by its defence business growing 103%.

Impact of State Ownership and NATO Commitments

Indra, which is partly owned by the state, has taken on a bigger role in the defence sector after NATO member Spain pledged to lift defence spending to 2% of gross domestic product.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch and Mireia Merino; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Indra’s defence division doubled revenue, underscoring its central role amid growing military demand
  • Spain has consolidated defence spending at 2% of GDP in 2026, positioning itself among NATO’s top contributors
  • Indra is divesting non-defence assets and forging strategic partnerships—e.g., with Rheinmetall—to deepen focus on its booming defence segment

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Indra's revenue grow in the first half of 2026?
Indra's revenue grew by 30% year-on-year in the first half of 2026.
What contributed to Indra's revenue increase?
The revenue increase was driven by a 103% growth in Indra's defence business.
Why is Indra increasing its focus on defence?
Indra has expanded its defence role after Spain, a NATO member, pledged to raise defence spending to 2% of its GDP.
Who owns Indra?
Indra is partly owned by the Spanish state.

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