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Finance

Argenx's Vyvgart sales jump in second quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Argenx Sees Vyvgart Sales Surge 60% in Second Quarter 2026 Financials

Argenx Reports Strong Vyvgart Sales and Strategic Expansion

July 23 (Reuters) - Belgian-Dutch immunology company argenx said on Thursday global sales of its lead drug Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter of 2026 from a year earlier. 

Vyvgart Sales Performance

Vyvgart sales came in at $1.516 billion in the second quarter, up 60% from $949 million a year earlier, as the company continued to expand autoimmune treatment in generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Label Expansion and Market Penetration

During the quarter, the company expanded Vyvgart's label in the United States to cover all gMG serotypes.

Future Growth Strategies

After scaling the brand in gMG and CIDP, argenx is seeking to deepen penetration through additional administration options and potential label expansions.

Pipeline and Research Updates

It is also looking to prove it can become more than a one-franchise biotech through pipeline assets such as empasiprubart and other earlier-stage immunology programmes.

Clinical Study Progress

Argenx said results from all scheduled studies remain on track to be released as planned.

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Vyvgart Q2 2026 global net sales reached $1.516 billion, up from $949 million a year earlier, reflecting strong momentum in gMG and CIDP treatment expansion (argenx.com).
  • The U.S. FDA has approved Vyvgart for use in all adult gMG patients regardless of serotype, broadening the label to include MuSK⁺, LRP4⁺ and triple seronegative patients (argenx.com).
  • argenx is progressing its pipeline, with empasiprubart in Phase 3 trials for MMN and CIDP and potential new FcRn delivery options (e.g., SC autoinjector in 2027), aiming for four Phase 3 molecules and ten clinical‑stage candidates by year‑end 2026 (argenx.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Vyvgart sales grow in the second quarter of 2026?
Vyvgart sales grew by 60%, reaching $1.516 billion compared to $949 million a year earlier.
What diseases does Vyvgart treat?
Vyvgart is used to treat generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).
Did argenx expand Vyvgart’s approved uses in the United States?
Yes, Vyvgart's label in the US was expanded to cover all gMG serotypes during the quarter.
What are argenx's future plans for Vyvgart?
Argenx plans to deepen market penetration through additional administration options and potential further label expansions.
What other pipeline assets is argenx focusing on?
Argenx is developing pipeline assets such as empasiprubart and other early-stage immunology programs.

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