Argenx Sees Vyvgart Sales Surge 60% in Second Quarter 2026 Financials

Argenx Reports Strong Vyvgart Sales and Strategic Expansion

July 23 (Reuters) - Belgian-Dutch immunology company argenx said on Thursday global sales of its lead drug Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter of 2026 from a year earlier.

Vyvgart Sales Performance

Vyvgart sales came in at $1.516 billion in the second quarter, up 60% from $949 million a year earlier, as the company continued to expand autoimmune treatment in generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG) and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Label Expansion and Market Penetration

During the quarter, the company expanded Vyvgart's label in the United States to cover all gMG serotypes.

Future Growth Strategies

After scaling the brand in gMG and CIDP, argenx is seeking to deepen penetration through additional administration options and potential label expansions.

Pipeline and Research Updates

It is also looking to prove it can become more than a one-franchise biotech through pipeline assets such as empasiprubart and other earlier-stage immunology programmes.

Clinical Study Progress

Argenx said results from all scheduled studies remain on track to be released as planned.

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier; Editing by Kate Mayberry and Subhranshu Sahu)