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Nestle to raise €3 billion from spin off of its water business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nestle to raise €3 billion from spin off of its water business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Nestle Set to Raise €3 Billion from Water Business Spin Off with Platinum Equity

Nestle's Water Business Joint Venture with Platinum Equity

Overview of the Spin Off

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Nestle said on Thursday it expects to raise around €3 billion ($3.43 billion) from spinning off its water business into a 50-50 joint venture with U.S. investment firm Platinum Equity.

Details of the New Company

The new company, to be called Peranel, will include the Source Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna premium water brands, as well as the Nestle Pure Life business and local water businesses.

Financial Terms and Timeline

The transaction, set to close in the first half of next year, gives an enterprise value to Peranel of €4.9 billion, implying cash proceeds at closing for Nestle of approximately €3.0 billion, the Swiss food maker said.

Strategic Rationale Behind the Move

Regulatory and Environmental Challenges

Nestle has long been exploring new options for its waters business grappling with legal and regulatory fallout in France over unauthorised water treatment and mounting environmental criticism over water use and sustainability concerns.

Focus on Core Brands and Profitability

CEO Philipp Navratil has also been seeking to improve growth and profitability at Nestle, which reported its first-half results on Thursday, by focussing on core brands at the company, whose business spans infant formula, coffee and pet foods.

Statement from CEO Philipp Navratil

"By partnering with Platinum Equity, Peranel will be better positioned to execute its strategy with enhanced agility," Navratil said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8748 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Nestlé’s new JV, Peranel, includes premium and mass‑market water brands such as Perrier, S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Pure Life.
  • The spin‑off is aimed at improving agility and focusing on core growth under CEO Philipp Navratil.
  • The move follows regulatory and legal challenges in France over unauthorized water treatments and environmental concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Nestle raise from spinning off its water business?
Nestle expects to raise around €3 billion ($3.43 billion) from the spin off.
What is the name of the new joint venture for Nestle's water business?
The new joint venture will be called Peranel.
Which brands are included in Nestle's water business spin off?
The spin off includes Source Perrier, S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna, Nestle Pure Life, and local water brands.
Who is Nestle partnering with for the water business joint venture?
Nestle is partnering with U.S. investment firm Platinum Equity for the joint venture.
When is the transaction for Nestle's water business spin off expected to close?
The transaction is set to close in the first half of next year.

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