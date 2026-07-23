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Givaudan's second-quarter organic sales top estimates on fragrance strength - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Givaudan's second-quarter organic sales top estimates on fragrance strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Givaudan Q2 Organic Sales Surpass Estimates as Fragrance Division Leads

Givaudan's Second-Quarter Performance Overview

Organic Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations

July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan reported second-quarter organic sales that beat market estimates on Thursday, driven by stronger-than-expected growth in its fragrance division, while its flavours arm returned to growth.

Fragrance Division Drives Gains

Group organic sales grew 4.3%, ahead of a company-compiled consensus of 3.7%. The fragrance arm led the gains, with strong demand for consumer products outweighing a slowdown in fine fragrances, while the flavours business recovered after a first-quarter decline.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in Gdansk;Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic sales growth of 4.3% outpaced the 3.7% consensus compiled by Givaudan (givaudan.com).
  • Fragrance & Beauty remained the key driver, with strength in consumer products offsetting softness in fine fragrances (givaudan.com).
  • Taste & Wellbeing (flavours) turned positive in Q2 after a first‑quarter decline, marking a recovery in the business (givaudan.com).
  • Ahead of the Q2 results, J.P. Morgan raised its like‑for‑like growth forecast to 4.1% and Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to ‘buy’, raising its price target to CHF 3,300 (investing.com).
  • In Q1, Givaudan had delivered 2.8% organic growth, aided by perfume and consumer products demand, despite headwinds in flavours (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Givaudan's second-quarter sales growth?
Stronger demand in its fragrance division and a recovery in the flavours arm drove Givaudan's Q2 sales growth.
By how much did Givaudan's Q2 organic sales grow?
Givaudan's group organic sales grew by 4.3% in the second quarter.
Did Givaudan's flavours business return to growth in Q2?
Yes, the flavours business recovered after a decline in the first quarter.
How did Givaudan's results compare to market estimates?
Givaudan's Q2 organic sales growth of 4.3% beat the company-compiled consensus estimate of 3.7%.

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