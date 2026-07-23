Givaudan Q2 Organic Sales Surpass Estimates as Fragrance Division Leads
Givaudan's Second-Quarter Performance Overview
Organic Sales Growth Exceeds Expectations
July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan reported second-quarter organic sales that beat market estimates on Thursday, driven by stronger-than-expected growth in its fragrance division, while its flavours arm returned to growth.
Fragrance Division Drives Gains
Group organic sales grew 4.3%, ahead of a company-compiled consensus of 3.7%. The fragrance arm led the gains, with strong demand for consumer products outweighing a slowdown in fine fragrances, while the flavours business recovered after a first-quarter decline.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in Gdansk;Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)