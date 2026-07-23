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Roche first-half sales fall on strong Swiss franc - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Roche first-half sales fall on strong Swiss franc

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Roche Reports First-Half Sales Decline Amid Strong Swiss Franc

Roche's Financial Performance in the First Half of the Year

Impact of Currency Fluctuations

July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday that its first-half sales fell in Swiss franc terms, dragged down by a strong domestic currency.

Sales Figures and Analyst Expectations

Reported Sales

Group sales came in at 30.36 billion Swiss francs ($37.34 billion), in line with average analyst expectations of about 30.31 billion francs cited by Visible Alpha.

Exchange Rate Information

Swiss Franc to US Dollar Conversion

($1 = 0.8131 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Marleen Kaesebier)

Key Takeaways

  • Group sales of CHF 30.36 billion in H1 2026 were in line with the Visible Alpha consensus of around CHF 30.31 billion, but declined compared to prior year largely due to the appreciating Swiss franc (finanzen.ch).
  • At constant exchange rates, Roche continued to deliver solid growth—around mid‑single‑digit growth was maintained, and Q1 data showed +6% CER for the quarter despite –5% in CHF (roche.com).
  • The strong franc significantly weighed on reported financials, offsetting operational momentum; analysts expect continued pressure on reported figures, even as full‑year guidance is upheld (finanzen.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Roche’s first-half sales fall?
Roche’s first-half sales fell due to the strong Swiss franc, which impacted the value of its sales when measured in domestic currency.
How much were Roche’s first-half group sales?
Roche’s group sales for the first half of the year totaled 30.36 billion Swiss francs.
Did Roche’s results meet analyst expectations?
Yes, Roche’s sales were in line with average analyst expectations of about 30.31 billion francs.
What exchange rate was referenced in the report?
The report used an exchange rate of $1 to 0.8131 Swiss francs.

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