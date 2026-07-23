Roche Reports First-Half Sales Decline Amid Strong Swiss Franc
Roche's Financial Performance in the First Half of the Year
Impact of Currency Fluctuations
July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday that its first-half sales fell in Swiss franc terms, dragged down by a strong domestic currency.
Sales Figures and Analyst Expectations
Reported Sales
Group sales came in at 30.36 billion Swiss francs ($37.34 billion), in line with average analyst expectations of about 30.31 billion francs cited by Visible Alpha.
Exchange Rate Information
Swiss Franc to US Dollar Conversion
($1 = 0.8131 Swiss francs)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan and Marleen Kaesebier)