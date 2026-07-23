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Finance

One killed, four injured in Ukrainian attack on Crimea, authorities say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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One Killed, Four Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Crimea, Officials Say

Details of the Ukrainian Drone Attacks and Their Impact

Casualties and Injuries in Crimea

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - One person was killed and four injured in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea, the Russian-installed governor said.

Children Among the Injured

There are two children among the injured, Crimean governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

Attacks on Russian Infrastructure

Energy Facility in Ulyanovsk Region

The governor of the Ulyanovsk region east of Moscow said that Ukrainian drones had attacked an energy facility, adding it had caught fire.

Civilian Sites in Voronezh Region

Civilian sites were attacked in Russia's Voronezh region during the night, governor Alexander Gusev said, adding that some people were injured.

Russian Defense Response

Ukrainian Drones Downed

Official Reports from the Defence Ministry

Air defence units downed 223 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russian news agencies said, citing the Defence Ministry.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

Key Takeaways

  • One person killed and four injured (including two children) in Crimea attack, per Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov on July 23, 2026 (investing.com)
  • Ulyanovsk region’s energy facility hit by Ukrainian drones, causing a fire; Voronezh civilian sites also struck with injuries reported (investing.com)
  • Russian Defence Ministry claims downing of 223 Ukrainian drones overnight—highlighting intensifying aerial exchanges (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were affected in the Ukrainian attack on Crimea?
One person was killed and four others were injured, including two children, according to local authorities.
What locations in Russia were targeted in the recent attacks?
Civilian and energy facilities in Crimea, Ulyanovsk, and Voronezh regions were attacked.
How did Russian authorities respond to the drone attacks?
Russian air defense units reportedly downed 223 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Were children among the injured in the attack on Crimea?
Yes, two children were among the four injured in the attack.

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