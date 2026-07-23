One Killed, Four Injured in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Crimea, Officials Say
Details of the Ukrainian Drone Attacks and Their Impact
Casualties and Injuries in Crimea
MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - One person was killed and four injured in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea, the Russian-installed governor said.
Children Among the Injured
There are two children among the injured, Crimean governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.
Attacks on Russian Infrastructure
Energy Facility in Ulyanovsk Region
The governor of the Ulyanovsk region east of Moscow said that Ukrainian drones had attacked an energy facility, adding it had caught fire.
Civilian Sites in Voronezh Region
Civilian sites were attacked in Russia's Voronezh region during the night, governor Alexander Gusev said, adding that some people were injured.
Russian Defense Response
Ukrainian Drones Downed
Official Reports from the Defence Ministry
Air defence units downed 223 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russian news agencies said, citing the Defence Ministry.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)