China Calls on UK to Ensure Fair Business Environment for Chinese Companies
China Urges UK to Support Chinese Businesses
Chinese Foreign Minister's Statement
HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - China Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday he hoped that Britain would provide Chinese companies operating in the United Kingdom with a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory business environment, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Background: British Steel Nationalisation
UK Government Action
Britain nationalised British Steel last week, fully taking over the loss-making company that was previously owned by Chinese private steelmaker Jingye on national security grounds.
Implications for Chinese Investors
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Farah Master and the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)