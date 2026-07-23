GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
TotalEnergies Q2 profit up 67% on higher oil price, strong refining margins - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

TotalEnergies Q2 profit up 67% on higher oil price, strong refining margins

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil & Gas

TotalEnergies Q2 Profit Rises 67% on High Oil Prices and Strong Refining Margins

Q2 2026 Financial Results Overview

By America Hernandez

Strong Earnings Driven by Market Conditions

PARIS, July 23 - French oil major TotalEnergies reported a 67% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, buoyed by higher oil prices and strong profit margins for refining fuels due to the war in Iran.

Adjusted Net Income Performance

Adjusted net income was $6 billion, in line with expectations, according to a consensus of analysts polled by LSEG. That compares with $3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and $5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris. Editing by Dominique Patton )

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude prices jumped ~45% to an average of ~$97 per barrel in Q2 2026, boosting earnings significantly. (lse.co.uk)
  • Refining margins surged as disruptions from the Iran war (including Strait of Hormuz shutdown) tightened supply, sharply improving downstream profits. (lse.co.uk)
  • Adjusted net income aligned with analysts’ expectations per LSEG consensus, rising from $3.6 billion in Q2 2025 and $5.4 billion in Q1 2026 to $6 billion in Q2 2026. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove TotalEnergies' 67% rise in Q2 profit?
Higher oil prices and strong profit margins for refining fuels due to the war in Iran drove the increase.
How much was TotalEnergies' adjusted net income in Q2?
TotalEnergies' adjusted net income in the second quarter was $6 billion.
How does TotalEnergies' Q2 2026 profit compare to the previous year?
Q2 2026 profit increased to $6 billion, from $3.6 billion in the same quarter of 2025.
Where is TotalEnergies based?
TotalEnergies is based in Paris, France.
What global event impacted TotalEnergies' refining margins?
The war in Iran contributed to stronger refining profit margins.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Heathrow logs lower 1H interim profit as tax, Middle East woes weigh

UK's Heathrow logs lower 1H interim profit as tax, Middle East woes weigh

Image for Repsol's Q2 adjusted profit more than triples on refining strength

Repsol's Q2 adjusted profit more than triples on refining strength

Image for BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance

BT on track to meet connection targets, annual guidance

Image for China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms

China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms

Image for EasyJet reports lower Q3 profit as Iran war raises costs

EasyJet reports lower Q3 profit as Iran war raises costs

Image for Traton raises lower end of outlook amid growing US truck orders

Traton raises lower end of outlook amid growing US truck orders

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Spain's Indra gets first-half revenue boost from defence business
Spain's Indra gets first-half revenue boost from defence business
Image for Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit rises 16% from same period in 2025
Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit rises 16% from same period in 2025
Image for Nestle to raise €3 billion from spin off of its water business
Nestle to raise €3 billion from spin off of its water business
Image for One killed, four injured in Ukrainian attack on Crimea, authorities say
One killed, four injured in Ukrainian attack on Crimea, authorities say
Image for Argenx's Vyvgart sales jump in second quarter
Argenx's Vyvgart sales jump in second quarter
Image for Renault first-half sales volumes slip 0.4% vs year-ago period
Renault first-half sales volumes slip 0.4% vs year-ago period
Image for UniCredit posts better than expected results after Commerzbank bid
UniCredit posts better than expected results after Commerzbank bid
Image for Roche first-half sales fall on strong Swiss franc
Roche first-half sales fall on strong Swiss franc
Image for UK PM Burnham cuts business rates bills for pubs, clubs and music venues
UK PM Burnham cuts business rates bills for pubs, clubs and music venues
Image for Edenred raises 2026 core profit outlook on half-year results beat
Edenred raises 2026 core profit outlook on half-year results beat
Image for Nestle beats Q2 organic sales expectations, forms waters joint venture
Nestle beats Q2 organic sales expectations, forms waters joint venture
Image for BNP Paribas profit jumps 33% on equity trading boom, retail rebound
BNP Paribas profit jumps 33% on equity trading boom, retail rebound
View All Finance Posts