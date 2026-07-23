TotalEnergies Q2 Profit Rises 67% on High Oil Prices and Strong Refining Margins
Q2 2026 Financial Results Overview
By America Hernandez
Strong Earnings Driven by Market Conditions
PARIS, July 23 - French oil major TotalEnergies reported a 67% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, buoyed by higher oil prices and strong profit margins for refining fuels due to the war in Iran.
Adjusted Net Income Performance
Adjusted net income was $6 billion, in line with expectations, according to a consensus of analysts polled by LSEG. That compares with $3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and $5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris. Editing by Dominique Patton )