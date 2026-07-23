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Renault first-half sales volumes slip 0.4% vs year-ago period - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Renault first-half sales volumes slip 0.4% vs year-ago period

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Renault Reports 0.4% Sales Decline in First Half of 2025 Due to European Competition

Renault's First Half 2025 Sales Performance Overview

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - Renault reported a slight drop in sales volumes in the first half of the year on Thursday, as higher competition in its key European market from new Chinese rivals curbed growth in some of its brands. 

Overall Sales Figures

The French automaker said it sold 1,165,133 cars and vans in the first six months of the year, down 0.4% on the same period of 2025.

European Market Impact

In Europe, accounting for 70% of the group's sales volumes, sales fell 1.3%, as a decline in Dacia volumes dragged on growth at the Renault brand.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Total H1 2026 sales slipped 0.4% to 1.165 million units compared to H1 2025 (media.renaultgroup.com)
  • European sales, comprising about 70% of group volume, declined 1.3%, with falling Dacia volumes dragging on Renault’s growth citeturn0user_input
  • Renault reinforced its leadership in France (largest market), led EV and full‑hybrid segments, supported by strong order books and electrified model momentum (media.renault.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Renault's sales volume decrease in the first half of 2025?
Renault's sales volumes fell by 0.4% compared to the same period in 2024.
What caused the decline in Renault's European sales?
Higher competition from new Chinese rivals and a drop in Dacia volumes led to a 1.3% sales decline in Europe.
How many vehicles did Renault sell in the first six months of 2025?
Renault sold 1,165,133 cars and vans in the first half of 2025.
What percentage of Renault's sales volumes come from Europe?
Europe accounts for 70% of Renault's total sales volumes.

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