Renault Reports 0.4% Sales Decline in First Half of 2025 Due to European Competition

Renault's First Half 2025 Sales Performance Overview

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - Renault reported a slight drop in sales volumes in the first half of the year on Thursday, as higher competition in its key European market from new Chinese rivals curbed growth in some of its brands.

Overall Sales Figures

The French automaker said it sold 1,165,133 cars and vans in the first six months of the year, down 0.4% on the same period of 2025.

European Market Impact

In Europe, accounting for 70% of the group's sales volumes, sales fell 1.3%, as a decline in Dacia volumes dragged on growth at the Renault brand.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)