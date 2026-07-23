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Repsol's Q2 adjusted profit more than triples on refining strength - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Repsol's Q2 adjusted profit more than triples on refining strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Repsol's Q2 profit more than triples on refining strength

Repsol Reports Strong Second-Quarter Financial Results

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Repsol said on Thursday its second-quarter adjusted net profit more than tripled from the same period last year, helped by stronger refining margins and higher oil prices.

Financial Performance Overview

Adjusted net income rose to €1.84 billion ($2.1 billion) between April-June, compared to the €598 million posted in the second quarter of 2025, beating analysts' consensus forecast of €1.64 billion.

Net income came in at €1.27 billion - compared with €237 million a year earlier - while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also more than tripled to €3.52 billion from €1.15 billion.

Shareholder Returns and Buyback Programs

Spain's main refiner and oil producer said it would increase its second 2026 share buyback to €500 million, in addition to the €350 million programme already completed. It expects to announce a third buyback in October as part of its plan to distribute 30% to 40% of operating cash flow to shareholders.

Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

Operating cash flow increased to €1.94 billion from €1.56 billion, while free cash flow rose to €1.04 billion euros from €431 million. Net debt fell to €3.67 billion at the end of June from €4.8 billion at the end of March, reducing leverage to 11.3% from 14.3%.

Business Segment Highlights

CEO Statement

In a statement, CEO Josu Jon Imaz said that strong cash generation and the balance sheet allowed Repsol to keep investing with discipline while improving shareholder returns.

Industrial Business Performance

The industrial business drove the improvement, with adjusted net income rising to €1.24 billion from €103 million a year earlier, boosted by refining, Repsol Peru, chemicals and trading.

Exploration and Production

Exploration and production adjusted net income rose to €371 million from €312 million, helped by higher realised crude prices, higher volumes and stronger results from equity-accounted companies.

Refining Margins and Production

Repsol's Spanish refining margin indicator rose to $14 a barrel from $5.9 a barrel a year earlier, while Brent crude averaged $103.8 per barrel in the quarter, up from $67.9.

Total production was broadly flat at 558,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 557,000 last year.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8749 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Jesús Aguado and Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted net income jumped from €598 million in Q2 2025 to €1.84 billion in Q2 2026.
  • EBITDA and net income similarly more than tripled year‑on‑year, reflecting strong refining and oil price tailwinds.
  • Repsol raised its 2026 buyback to €500 million and will continue to return 30–40% of its operating cash flow via dividends and buybacks, per its 2026–2028 strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Repsol's adjusted net profit for Q2?
Repsol reported an adjusted net profit of €1.84 billion for the second quarter.
How did Repsol's Q2 net income compare to last year?
Net income rose to €1.27 billion from €237 million a year earlier.
What contributed to Repsol's increased profits in Q2?
Stronger refining margins and higher oil prices boosted Repsol's profits.
What are Repsol's plans regarding share buybacks?
Repsol plans a €500 million share buyback in the second half of 2026, with a potential third buyback in October.
How much of its operating cash flow does Repsol plan to distribute to shareholders?
Repsol aims to distribute 30% to 40% of its operating cash flow to shareholders.

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