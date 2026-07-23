UniCredit Beats Expectations with Q2 Results, Raises 2026 Guidance After Commerzbank Bid
UniCredit's Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Moves
Q2 Earnings Surpass Analyst Forecasts
MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank, UniCredit, on Thursday posted better than expected first-half earnings and slightly improved its 2026 outlook, adding it expected its investment in Commerzbank would return 15%.
Commerzbank Investment and Acquisition Details
Initial Investment and Market Reaction
UniCredit, which first invested in Commerzbank in 2024 sparking a backlash in Germany, in May launched a low-ball offer which this month handed it 48% of the German rival's share capital.
Future Income Guidance
UniCredit said net profit for the April-June period rose to €2.9 billion, ahead of a €2.8 billion average analyst forecast compiled by the bank. It now sees its 2026 income well above €11 billion, compared with a previous guidance for a result in line or above that figure.
Analyst and Editorial Notes
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)