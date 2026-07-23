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UniCredit posts better than expected results after Commerzbank bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UniCredit posts better than expected results after Commerzbank bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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UniCredit Beats Expectations with Q2 Results, Raises 2026 Guidance After Commerzbank Bid

UniCredit's Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Moves

Q2 Earnings Surpass Analyst Forecasts

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank, UniCredit, on Thursday posted better than expected first-half earnings and slightly improved its 2026 outlook, adding it expected its investment in Commerzbank would return 15%.

Commerzbank Investment and Acquisition Details

Initial Investment and Market Reaction

UniCredit, which first invested in Commerzbank in 2024 sparking a backlash in Germany, in May launched a low-ball offer which this month handed it 48% of the German rival's share capital.

Future Income Guidance

UniCredit said net profit for the April-June period rose to €2.9 billion, ahead of a €2.8 billion average analyst forecast compiled by the bank. It now sees its 2026 income well above €11 billion, compared with a previous guidance for a result in line or above that figure.

Analyst and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • UniCredit’s H1 2026 net profit of €2.9 billion beats €2.8 billion consensus forecast (unicreditgroup.eu)
  • Upgraded 2026 income guidance now well above €11 billion, versus prior guidance at or above that level (unicreditgroup.eu)
  • UniCredit projects a 15 % return on its Commerzbank investment, following its recent acquisition of a 48 % stake amid German backlash and regulatory scrutiny (unicreditgroup.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did UniCredit perform in the latest quarter?
UniCredit posted a net profit of €2.9 billion for the April-June period, ahead of analyst forecasts.
What is UniCredit's outlook for 2026 income?
UniCredit now expects its 2026 income to be well above €11 billion, improving from earlier guidance.
What was UniCredit's return expectation on its Commerzbank investment?
UniCredit expects its investment in Commerzbank to return 15%.
How much of Commerzbank does UniCredit currently own?
UniCredit currently owns 48% of Commerzbank's share capital after its recent offer.
When did UniCredit first invest in Commerzbank?
UniCredit first invested in Commerzbank in 2024, which initially sparked backlash in Germany.

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