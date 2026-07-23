GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian consortium acquiring Esso fuel stations in strategic financial deal - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the acquisition of Esso's 1,200 fuel stations by an Italian consortium, highlighting the strategic impact on Italy's fuel distribution network.
Finance

Edenred raises 2026 core profit outlook on half-year results beat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Edenred Lifts 2026 Core Profit Outlook After Strong Half-Year Results

Strong Performance and Updated Financial Guidance

Profit Outlook Raised for 2026

July 23 (Reuters) - French vouchers and benefit cards provider Edenred on Thursday raised its core profit outlook for 2026, citing a rebasing year against a backdrop of regulatory changes concerning meal vouchers in Italy and Brazil.  

About Edenred and Its Services

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall between 7% and 10%, compared to previous estimates of a contraction of 8% to 12%. 

CEO Statement on Regulatory Changes

"Against a backdrop of regulatory changes regarding meal vouchers in Brazil and Italy, our results have exceeded expectations," CEO Bertrand Dumazy said in the earnings report. 

Half-Year Results and Analyst Expectations

The company reported second-quarter core profit of €616 million ($702.98 million), above the €606 million expected on average by analysts polled by the company. 

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Margaux Perrin and Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Second‑quarter core profit came in at €616 million, above the analyst‑expected €606 million, helping support the upgraded guidance.
  • For full‑year 2026, Edenred now expects adjusted EBITDA to fall 7%–10% like‑for‑like, improved from a previously projected 8%–12% decline, reflecting better‑than‑expected results despite regulatory headwinds in Italy and Brazil.
  • Edenred views 2026 as a ‘rebasing year’ due to regulatory changes in its Meal & Food business in those countries, but maintains confidence in its intrinsic growth trajectory powered by its Amplify 25‑28 strategic plan and strong cash generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Edenred raise its 2026 core profit outlook?
Edenred raised its 2026 core profit outlook due to a strong half-year performance and regulatory changes concerning meal vouchers in Italy and Brazil.
How did Edenred perform in the second quarter?
Edenred reported a second-quarter core profit of €616 million, surpassing analyst expectations of €606 million.
What factors influenced Edenred's revised outlook?
The revised outlook was influenced by strong results and regulatory changes affecting meal vouchers in the key markets of Italy and Brazil.
What does Edenred do?
Edenred provides vouchers and benefit cards, helping companies manage employee expenses and benefits, including the popular 'Ticket Restaurant' vouchers.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Nestle beats Q2 organic sales expectations, forms waters joint venture

Nestle beats Q2 organic sales expectations, forms waters joint venture

Image for BNP Paribas profit jumps 33% on equity trading boom, retail rebound

BNP Paribas profit jumps 33% on equity trading boom, retail rebound

Image for Sicily's Cyclone Harry tests Italian mandatory insurance plan

Sicily's Cyclone Harry tests Italian mandatory insurance plan

Image for Immigrant employment in the EU reaches record high, study shows

Immigrant employment in the EU reaches record high, study shows

Image for Thales posts jump in first-half orders on surge in defence spending

Thales posts jump in first-half orders on surge in defence spending

Image for Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel lifts 2026 operating profit forecast

Freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel lifts 2026 operating profit forecast

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Nokia Q2 profit beat on AI demand
Nokia Q2 profit beat on AI demand
Image for AI will not trigger employment collapse, staffing company Adecco Group says
AI will not trigger employment collapse, staffing company Adecco Group says
Image for Morning Bid: Can markets handle more strait talk?
Morning Bid: Can markets handle more strait talk?
Image for Givaudan's second-quarter organic sales top estimates on fragrance strength
Givaudan's second-quarter organic sales top estimates on fragrance strength
Image for Electrified cars drive Europe auto sales growth as Chinese brands gain ground
Electrified cars drive Europe auto sales growth as Chinese brands gain ground
Image for Asian stocks rise after US tech earnings, oil at six-week highs
Asian stocks rise after US tech earnings, oil at six-week highs
Image for Pichai pushes back on claims Google is losing ground in AI race
Pichai pushes back on claims Google is losing ground in AI race
Image for Musk keeps Tesla-SpaceX merger speculation alive, cites growing overlap
Musk keeps Tesla-SpaceX merger speculation alive, cites growing overlap
Image for US-Iran tensions underpin dollar as yen nears 40-year low
US-Iran tensions underpin dollar as yen nears 40-year low
Image for Oil prices rise to six-week high as US-Iran tensions escalate
Oil prices rise to six-week high as US-Iran tensions escalate
Image for Analysis-After tackling discounts in China, Nike still needs to win back shoppers
Analysis-After tackling discounts in China, Nike still needs to win back shoppers
Image for ECB to pause rate hikes but signal that more may be needed
ECB to pause rate hikes but signal that more may be needed
View All Finance Posts