Edenred Lifts 2026 Core Profit Outlook After Strong Half-Year Results

Strong Performance and Updated Financial Guidance

Profit Outlook Raised for 2026

July 23 (Reuters) - French vouchers and benefit cards provider Edenred on Thursday raised its core profit outlook for 2026, citing a rebasing year against a backdrop of regulatory changes concerning meal vouchers in Italy and Brazil.

About Edenred and Its Services

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall between 7% and 10%, compared to previous estimates of a contraction of 8% to 12%.

CEO Statement on Regulatory Changes

"Against a backdrop of regulatory changes regarding meal vouchers in Brazil and Italy, our results have exceeded expectations," CEO Bertrand Dumazy said in the earnings report.

Half-Year Results and Analyst Expectations

The company reported second-quarter core profit of €616 million ($702.98 million), above the €606 million expected on average by analysts polled by the company.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Margaux Perrin and Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)