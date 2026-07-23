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EasyJet reports lower Q3 profit as Iran war raises costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EasyJet reports lower Q3 profit as Iran war raises costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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EasyJet profit slides on Iran war impact as suitors circle

EasyJet's Third-Quarter Financial Performance and Market Impact

Profit Decline Amid Volatile Market Conditions

July 23 (Reuters) - Takeover target easyJet on Thursday said third-quarter profit slumped 70%, bruised by volatile fuel prices and a travel-wary consumer due to chaos caused by the Iran war, but indicated somewhat clearer skies heading into peak summer.

The budget airline reported an £85 million ($113.8 million) profit for the three months to June 30, a far cry from the £286 million it logged last year.

Industry-Wide Impact of Middle East Conflict

Results of easyJet, and rival Ryanair earlier this week, highlight the impact of the Middle East conflict on global travel and how dour sentiment in the industry is as the five-month old war drags on.

Consumer Confidence and Booking Trends

The British airline said, however, that consumer confidence was increasing into the peak summer period and there was strong demand from travellers booking tickets closer to the date of travel.

CEO Statement on Load Factors and Booking Curve

"As consumer confidence increases, we are seeing the load factor gap close for peak summer and an extension of the booking curve," CEO Kenton Jarvis said in a statement.

Takeover Offers and Regulatory Concerns

Competing Bids for EasyJet

EasyJet has backed U.S. investment firm Apollo's £5.7 billion takeover offer over Castlelake's repeated approaches.

EU Scrutiny on Airline Ownership

Its shares sank nearly 12% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the European Union was preparing to review airline ownership rules to prevent foreign investors from gaining effective control of carriers, potentially complicating the airline's takeover.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 profit dropped significantly to £85 million due to elevated costs from the Iran war and Middle East conflict affecting fuel prices and operations (lse.co.uk)
  • EasyJet remains a takeover target amid ongoing acquisition interest, with board-approved discussions continuing despite previous bids being rejected (lse.co.uk)
  • Consumer demand and forward bookings are gaining momentum into the summer season, supporting improved confidence despite macroeconomic headwinds (ebs.publicnow.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did easyJet's Q3 profit decrease?
EasyJet's profit dropped due to higher operational costs caused by disruption from the Iran war.
How much profit did easyJet report in Q3?
EasyJet reported a £85 million ($113.8 million) profit in its third quarter.
Is consumer confidence rising for easyJet?
Yes, despite higher costs, easyJet says consumer confidence is increasing into the peak summer period.
What caused higher costs for easyJet in Q3?
The disruption from the Iran war led to increased operational costs for easyJet in the third quarter.

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