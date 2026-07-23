Heathrow Airport Posts Lower Interim Profit Due to Taxes, Travel Uncertainty
Heathrow Airport's Financial Performance in the First Half of the Year
Impact of Increased Taxes on Profitability
Rising Costs and Their Effect on Core Profit
July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport on Thursday posted lower first half core profit, hurt by higher costs tied to taxes and uncertainty in global travel demand arising from the Middle East conflict.
Uncertainty in Global Travel Demand
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)