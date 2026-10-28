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Microsoft cloud revenue beats estimates in sign that AI bet is paying off - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Microsoft cloud revenue beats estimates in sign that AI bet is paying off

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Microsoft Cloud Revenue Beats Estimates as AI Investments Boost Growth

Microsoft’s Financial Performance and AI Strategy

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft surpassed expectations for quarterly cloud revenue on Wednesday, signaling that its hefty AI investments were paying off at a time Wall Street grows increasingly wary of Big Tech's debt-fueled spending.

The software and cloud company's free cash flow also exceeded expectations by about $10 billion in the quarter, as spending on AI infrastructure came in below estimates and revenue grew.

That sets it apart from rivals such as Alphabet and Meta, whose free cash flow has been squeezed by heavy AI spending, pushing the once cash-rich companies to borrow more.

Shares of Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft were up about 4% in extended trading. The stock has risen about 9% so far this year, through Wednesday's close.

The results also show Microsoft cashing in on corporate demand for AI, easing fears that the technology threatens its software business and that it is too exposed to unprofitable OpenAI.

AI Investments and Corporate Demand

In recent months, CEO Satya Nadella has tried to meet corporate America's growing appetite for AI and its rising costs, by looking beyond the most powerful models from OpenAI and Anthropic. Microsoft has released a string of cheaper models as businesses balk at mounting AI bills; its new Copilot Cowork agent lets users switch between models.

"By helping organizations build and own their own intelligence, and earning trust through agent safety and security, we are translating our innovation into growing adoption," Nadella said in a statement on Wednesday.

Strong Azure Growth

STRONG AZURE GROWTH

Revenue at Microsoft's Azure cloud computing business grew 48% to $33.17 billion in the first quarter ended September, topping Visible Alpha's estimates of $32.84 billion. Azure revenue came in at $29.4 billion in the prior quarter.

Analyst Reactions and Market Impact

"Microsoft's first-quarter report was about as clean as it gets for a company this size," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com. "After Meta's and Alphabet's numbers revived AI-spending anxiety, this is the counterweight. Demand still exceeds supply, the commercial backlog is enormous, and returns are finally showing up in earnings and overall revenue."

Last month, Microsoft decided to disclose Azure revenue in dollars, instead of just growth rates, offering a clearer picture of how its cloud business stacks up against rivals Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

Capital Expenditures and Free Cash Flow

Capital expenditure for the quarter stood at $45.2 billion, up from $34.9 billion in the year-ago period. Microsoft's own projection for first-quarter capital expenditures was $50 billion.

The company reported free cash flow of $18.6 billion. Analysts were expecting free cash flow of $8.54 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

Factors Affecting Spending

Jonathan Neilson, Microsoft's vice president of investor relations, attributed the lower than expected capital expenditure to delays rather than any changes to the company's underlying spending plans.

"We did see some third-party capacity deliveries that we expected in first quarter were actually delayed," Neilson said.

Industry Context and Competitive Landscape

Overall, Big Tech is expected to pump more than $700 billion this year into building data centers and securing the hardware and energy needed to develop and run AI technologies.

While faster revenue growth at these companies indicates their bets could be paying off, concerns over the cost of financing the outlay have heightened over the past few weeks.

Challenges for Big Tech

Shrinking cash flows and rising debt loads at US tech companies, including recent stress at neocloud CoreWeave, as well as record-high costs to insure Meta's debt against default have all added to market turmoil.

Investors last week sold off shares in Meta and many stocks central to the AI trade after the Facebook parent raised its annual capital spending forecast and announced plans to sell ​new stock to help fund that spending.

Earlier on Wednesday, hyperscaler Oracle said it expects capital spending to peak this fiscal year and next, but pledged to raise no more than $20 billion in additional financing for ​AI through fiscal 2030.

Microsoft’s Position and Outlook

Microsoft had forecast capital expenditure of $190 billion in 2026. The tech giant also faces pressure as increasingly sophisticated agentic AI tools threaten its productivity software business.

Balance Sheet Strength

Some analysts, however, believe that Microsoft's strong balance sheet gives it an edge over rivals as AI spending rises. According to Truist, the company's 5-year credit default swaps — a measure of perceived default risk — remain the tightest among tech giants, even as spreads have widened across much of the AI trade.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Diti Pujara and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Azure revenue grew 48% to $33.17 billion, exceeding forecasts of $32.84 billion (marketscreener.com)
  • Free cash flow was $18.6 billion versus the $8.54 billion expected, as capex came in below the $50 billion projection (channelnewsasia.com)
  • Microsoft stands out among hyperscalers: it's expected to remain cash‑flow positive next year, unlike peers burning cash on AI infrastructure (marketscreener.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Microsoft's Azure cloud revenue grow in the first quarter?
Azure cloud revenue grew 48% to $33.17 billion in the first quarter, surpassing Visible Alpha's estimates.
What impact did AI investments have on Microsoft's financial results?
Hefty AI investments helped Microsoft surpass revenue and free cash flow expectations, while keeping AI infrastructure spending below estimates.
How did Microsoft's capital expenditures compare to its projection?
Capital expenditure for the quarter was $45.2 billion, lower than Microsoft's projection of $50 billion due to some delayed third-party capacity deliveries.
How did Microsoft's cash flow performance compare to its rivals?
Microsoft's free cash flow exceeded expectations by about $10 billion, unlike rivals like Alphabet and Meta, whose cash flow was squeezed by AI spending.
What was the market reaction to Microsoft's quarterly report?
Shares rose roughly 4% in extended trading, and the results eased investor concerns over AI spending and Microsoft’s exposure to OpenAI.

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