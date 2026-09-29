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Meta expands Muse AI agent for small businesses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta expands Muse AI agent for small businesses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Meta Expands Muse AI Agent to Help Small Businesses Integrate Tools

Meta's Muse AI Agent: New Integrations and Features for Small Businesses

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms is expanding its AI agent Muse to small businesses, adding integrations with tools such as Shopify, QuickBooks, Stripe and Canva to help owners run their businesses and find new customers, as the Facebook-parent aims to diversify its revenue beyond advertising.

Key Details of Muse for Small Business

Here are more details:

Supported Integrations and Tools

• Muse for Small Business can connect with Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook Pages and Meta ad accounts, as well as tools including Asana, Box, Dropbox, Figma, Klaviyo, Notion, Slack and Zoom.

Comprehensive Business Tool Connectivity

• Meta said Muse can connect to dozens of business tools, allowing it to work with a company's brand, storefront, books and customer records.

User Control and Privacy Features

• The company said Muse will not publish content, send messages or make purchases without a user's approval.

Pricing and Availability

• Meta said Muse is free for most uses, while subscription plans will be available for users seeking additional features.

Background and Market Impact

Muse AI Agent Overview

• Muse, which Meta launched earlier this month, is a personal AI agent designed to complete tasks including shopping, travel booking, emailing and payments on users' behalf.

Early Success and Adoption

• The app has topped free-app charts in the US and Canada in recent weeks with market intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimated Muse recorded about 2.8 million downloads in its first two weeks.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Muse for Small Business now connects to Instagram professional analytics, Facebook Pages, Meta ad accounts, plus tools like Asana, Dropbox, Slack and more (axios.com)
  • The app’s impressive growth—2.8 million downloads in its first two weeks, soaring past 3.4 million by week three—cements Muse as a breakout AI launch (techcrunch.com)
  • Muse supports commerce via Stripe Link, Shop Pay, PayPal, and is expanding retail connectors, while ensuring user approval before actions (globenewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Muse for Small Business?
Muse for Small Business is Meta's AI agent designed to help owners manage business tasks and connect with multiple business tools.
Which tools does Meta Muse integrate with?
Meta Muse integrates with Shopify, QuickBooks, Stripe, Canva, Instagram analytics, Facebook Pages, Meta ad accounts, and more.
Is Meta Muse free to use?
Muse is free for most uses, with subscription plans available for users seeking additional features.
What tasks can Meta Muse perform?
Muse can complete tasks such as shopping, travel booking, emailing, payments, and manage business operations across integrated apps.
How successful has Meta Muse been since launch?
Meta Muse topped free app charts and recorded approximately 2.8 million downloads in its first two weeks.

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