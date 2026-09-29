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Berlin expropriations would not ease housing shortage, study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlin expropriations would not ease housing shortage, study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Finance Real estate Housing Policy

Expropriating Berlin Landlords Won’t Ease Housing Shortage, Study Finds

Study Examines Impact of Expropriating Berlin Landlords

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Expropriating large residential landlords in Berlin would not ease the city's housing shortage and could make its rental market more rigid, according to a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy published on Tuesday.

Political Context and Proposals

Elif Eralp, the far-left leader pushing to take over as mayor of Berlin, has pledged to expropriate more than 200,000 housing units from corporate landlords in a campaign that made the party reach its best result in the German capital in this month's election.

Key Findings from the Study

Investment Alternatives and Housing Supply

• If funds required to compensate companies such as Vonovia were instead invested in construction, Berlin could build up to 71,000 additional apartments by 2045, the economic institute said. That could leave asking rents up to 8.7% below levels otherwise expected by then.

Market Value and Compensation

• The affected housing portfolios have an estimated market value of €40.2 billion ($45.6 billion), although compensation could be around half that amount, the study said.

Ownership Versus New Construction

• "What matters is not who owns the apartments, but whether new ones are being added," said co-author Jonas Zdrzalek.

Potential Market Effects

Impact on Tenants and Mobility

• State ownership would widen the divide between tenants with regulated existing leases and prospective renters, reducing mobility and worsening inefficient use of housing, the study said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Maria Martinez, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kiel Institute study concludes that expropriation would not solve Berlin’s housing shortage and might reduce market flexibility by widening gaps between existing tenants and new renters (elpais.com)
  • Redirecting compensation funds—rather than buying out companies like Vonovia—into building could deliver up to 71,000 new apartments by 2045 and lower rents by as much as 8.7% (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The market value of affected housing portfolios is estimated at €40.2 billion, though compensation costs might be around half that amount (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Would expropriating large residential landlords in Berlin ease the housing shortage?
No, a study by the Kiel Institute concluded that expropriating corporate landlords would not solve Berlin's housing shortage and may make the rental market more rigid.
What alternative does the Kiel Institute study suggest to expropriation?
The study suggests that investing funds in new construction could create up to 71,000 additional apartments by 2045 and help lower asking rents.
What could be the financial impact of Berlin expropriations?
The affected housing has an estimated market value of €40.2 billion, though actual compensation could be about half that amount.
How could state ownership affect Berlin's rental market?
State ownership might reduce tenant mobility, widen the divide between existing and prospective renters, and worsen inefficient use of housing.
What is the main factor in addressing Berlin's housing issue, according to the study?
The study emphasizes that adding new apartments, rather than changing ownership, is key to tackling the city's housing crisis.

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