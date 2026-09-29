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Germany's wealth transfers heavily concentrated in west, Destatis says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's wealth transfers heavily concentrated in west, Destatis says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Germany’s Wealth Transfers in 2025: A Stark Contrast Between West and East

Regional Disparities in Inheritances and Gifts

Concentration of Wealth Transfers in Western Germany

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Inheritances and gifts in Germany remained heavily concentrated in the country's western states in 2025, with 95% of taxable asset transfers taking place there, the German statistics office Destatis said on Tuesday.

Asset Assessment by Region

• Tax authorities assessed €142.5 billion ($161.54 billion) in inherited and gifted assets in western Germany, compared with €8.0 billion in the eastern states and Berlin.

Per-Capita Comparison

• The gap was also stark on a per-capita basis. Western states recorded just over €2,100 in taxable inheritances and gifts per resident, more than four times the roughly €500 recorded in eastern states and Berlin.

Population vs. Wealth Transfer Share

• The eastern states and Berlin accounted for 19% of Germany's population at the end of 2025, but only 5% of the value of taxable wealth transfers.

Historical and Economic Context

Legacy of Reunification

• The economy of the former East Germany has transformed since the defunct communist state reunited with the vastly wealthier West Germany in 1990, but more than a generation on it still lags the west in some key areas.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maria MartinezEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • In 2025, €142.5 billion in taxable inheritances and gifts occurred in western Germany versus just €8 billion in eastern states and Berlin – 95% of total transfers.
  • On a per‑resident basis, the west saw just over €2 100 in taxable wealth transfers, compared with roughly €500 in the east – more than fourfold.
  • The wealth disparity reflects enduring structural and historical differences between former East and West Germany, despite demographic convergence.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Germany's taxable asset transfers occurred in the western states in 2025?
According to Destatis, 95% of taxable asset transfers in Germany took place in the western states in 2025.
What was the value of inherited and gifted assets in western versus eastern Germany and Berlin?
Tax authorities assessed €142.5 billion in inherited and gifted assets in the western states, versus €8.0 billion in the eastern states and Berlin.
How does per-capita inheritance and gifts compare between west and east Germany?
Western Germany recorded just over €2,100 per resident, while eastern states and Berlin had around €500 per resident.
What proportion of Germany's population lives in the east and Berlin, and how does this compare to their share of taxable asset transfers?
Eastern states and Berlin account for 19% of the population but just 5% of the taxable wealth transfers.
Has the former East Germany's economy closed the gap with the west since reunification?
While the economy of the former East Germany has transformed, it still lags behind the west in key areas.

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