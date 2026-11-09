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Danish court fines Nordea $23 million over insufficient money laundering checks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Danish court fines Nordea $23 million over insufficient money laundering checks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Danish Court Fines Nordea $23 Million for Money Laundering Failures

Nordea Penalized for Lapses in Anti-Money Laundering Controls

Details of the Court Ruling

COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A Copenhagen court said on Monday it has fined Nordea 155 million Danish crowns ($23.14 million) in a criminal case involving failure to comply with Denmark's anti-money laundering controls between 2012 and 2015.

The fine was far less than the 6.6 billion crowns sought by the prosecution.

Breakdown of Charges and Verdict

  • The court said it had found Nordea partially guilty on two out of seven counts while dismissing the rest
Investigation Findings
  • Denmark's Special Crime Unit (NSK) in 2024 said Nordea had failed to sufficiently investigate Russian customers and disregarded warnings about Copenhagen currency exchange offices
Court's Rationale for the Fine
  • "The fine was determined on the basis of the court’s specific assessment of the nature, seriousness and extent of the infringements," the court said on Monday

Nordea's Response

  • Nordea has denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement it would review the verdict before deciding whether to appeal

Additional Information

($1 = 6.6975 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The DKK 155 million fine reflects the court’s specific assessment of the infractions’ nature, seriousness and extent, significantly less than the DKK 6.6 billion sought by prosecutors (amp.insurancejournal.com).
  • This marks the first time a bank has been criminally fined in Denmark for anti‑money laundering failures, stemming from alleged deficiencies in customer due diligence and overlooking warnings related to Russian clients and currency exchange offices (politi.dk).
  • Nordea disputes wrongdoing, stating that while its past controls could have been better, shortcomings do not equate to criminal conduct; it plans to review the verdict before deciding on appeal (nordea.dk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Nordea fined by the Danish court?
Nordea was fined for failing to comply with Denmark's anti-money laundering controls between 2012 and 2015.
How much was Nordea fined for the money laundering violations?
Nordea was fined 155 million Danish crowns, equivalent to around $23 million.
What were the specific anti-money laundering failures identified?
The court found Nordea failed to sufficiently investigate Russian customers and ignored warnings about certain Copenhagen currency exchange offices.
Did Nordea admit wrongdoing in this case?
Nordea denied any wrongdoing and stated it would review the verdict before deciding whether to appeal.
Was the fine imposed on Nordea the same as what the prosecution sought?
No, the fine was much lower than the 6.6 billion crowns sought by the prosecution.

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