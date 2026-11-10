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Finance

Italy's Banca Generali posts 22% jump in nine-month profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Banca Generali Posts 22% Profit Growth in First Nine Months of 2026

Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian wealth manager Banca Generali said on Tuesday its net profit rose 22% to €384.1 million ($431.2 million) in the first nine months of 2026, driven by higher total assets and a favourable trend of recurring profitability.

Context: Industry Mergers and Takeover Activity

This is the first round of results after Monte dei Paschi shareholders in October rejected CEO Luigi Lovaglio's defence plan against Intesa Sanpaolo's takeover offer, which would have included offers to buy private lender Banca Generali and rival commercial bank Banco BPM.

CEO Commentary on Market Conditions

• "These results are even more significant as they were delivered during a challenging phase, marked by the uncertainty linked to the extraordinary operations involving the bank and the rising market volatility," CEO Gian Maria Mossa said

Key Financial Highlights

Net Inflows and Performance Metrics

• Net inflows reached €7.1 billion between January and October, up 27.2% year-on-year, including €845 million in October

Upgraded Targets and Guidance

• The bank raised its 2026 net inflows target to more than €8.0 billion, from about €7.5 billion projected in July

• It upgraded its net interest income guidance to €340-345 million, at the high end of the previously announced range

• Net interest income totalled €242.8 million in the first nine months of the year

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit soared amid market volatility and takeover uncertainty, reflecting strong business resilience and recurring profitability.
  • Net inflows of €7.1 billion Jan‑Oct (+27.2% YoY), with October alone at €845 million, allowing full‑year inflow target hike to over €8 billion.
  • Net interest income guidance lifted to €340‑345 million; nine‑month NII was €242.8 million amidst strategic M&A backdrop.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Banca Generali's net profit increase in the first nine months of 2026?
Banca Generali's net profit rose 22% to €384.1 million in the first nine months of 2026.
What drove Banca Generali's profit growth in 2026?
The profit growth was driven by higher total assets and a favourable trend of recurring profitability.
What were Banca Generali's net inflows for January to October 2026?
Net inflows reached €7.1 billion between January and October 2026, up 27.2% year-on-year.
How did Banca Generali update its 2026 net inflows target?
The bank raised its 2026 net inflows target to more than €8.0 billion, up from about €7.5 billion projected earlier.
What did Banca Generali report for net interest income in the first nine months?
Net interest income totaled €242.8 million in the first nine months of 2026.

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