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Brazil's Nubank says it is not pursuing deal with Monzo - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brazil's Nubank says it is not pursuing deal with Monzo

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Nubank Not Seeking Acquisition Deal with Monzo, Reaffirms Growth Focus

Nubank Addresses Acquisition Rumors and Outlines Strategic Direction

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital lender Nubank said on Wednesday it is not pursuing a transaction with Monzo, after media reports had said Nubank was in early-stage talks to acquire the British digital bank.

Nubank’s Official Statement

Growth and Investment Strategy

• In a securities filing, Nubank said it regularly evaluates opportunities that could support growth and long-term goals, including investments and acquisitions

Capital Allocation Framework

• Nubank, which is listed as Nu Holdings, said its capital allocation framework is unchanged

Strategic Priorities and Market Focus

Regional Expansion Plans

Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia

• Nubank said it is focused on its strategic priorities: "deepening its position in Brazil, scaling its businesses in Mexico and Colombia, and building its presence in the United States and around the world through Nu Global"

Market Reaction

• Shares in Nu Holdings were up nearly 7% in trading in New York, after falling earlier this week on the media reports

(Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo, Editing by Iñigo Alexander)

Key Takeaways

  • Nubank denies pursuing acquisition of Monzo despite media speculation, citing its regular evaluation of opportunities in a securities filing (thepaypers.com)
  • Monzo‑related deal rumors earlier this week caused Nu Holdings’ shares to fall ~9%, before rebounding nearly 7% in New York following the denial (economia.uol.com.br)
  • Nubank emphasises its strategic priorities: deepening its Brazilian market, scaling in Mexico and Colombia, expanding in the U.S., and building global presence through Nu Global, with no change to its capital allocation framework (thepaypers.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Nubank planning to acquire Monzo?
No, Nubank has stated it is not pursuing a transaction or acquisition with Monzo.
What are Nubank's current strategic priorities?
Nubank is focused on deepening its position in Brazil, scaling businesses in Mexico and Colombia, and expanding globally through Nu Global.
Has Nubank changed its capital allocation framework?
No, Nubank confirmed that its capital allocation framework remains unchanged.
How did Nu Holdings shares react to the reports?
Nu Holdings shares rose nearly 7% in New York trading following Nubank's clarification.
Does Nubank regularly consider acquisitions?
Yes, Nubank regularly evaluates opportunities, including potential investments and acquisitions, to support its growth and long-term goals.

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