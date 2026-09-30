GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Finance

Portugal parliament backs swifter evictions, end of rent caps

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Portugal Parliament Approves Speedier Evictions and Ends Rent Controls on Leases

Portugal's Rental Market Overhaul: Key Details and Reactions

Overview of the Parliamentary Approval

LISBON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament approved on Wednesday, in the first reading, a contentious rental market overhaul aimed to speed up evictions and end rent controls on new leases in what  the centre-right  government hopes will encourage landlords to put more homes on the market.

Criticism and Comparison with Spain

Reactions from Tenants' Associations

The reform, criticised by tenants' associations as "savagery", sharply contrasts with developments in neighbouring Spain where the leftist government on Tuesday decreed a ban on evictions of vulnerable tenants until 2030, along with other measures, amid protests against evictions and rising rents.

Political Dynamics in Parliament

Role of Chega and Left-Wing Parties

The general outline of the reform was approved thanks to the abstention of the far-right party Chega, which had also expressed its objections during the debate, while all of the left-wing parties voted against.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal’s centre‑right government is pushing a rental overhaul to speed evictions and remove rent caps on new contracts to motivate landlords to rent out idle properties (marketscreener.com).
  • Tenants’ associations strongly oppose the reform, labeling it as harsh and warning it may worsen housing insecurity (marketscreener.com).
  • Spain, by contrast, has legislated to block evictions of vulnerable renters until 2030, sparked by public outcry and protests, signaling diverging housing policies in Iberia (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes did Portugal's parliament approve regarding rental laws?
Portugal's parliament approved a reform speeding up evictions and ending rent controls on new leases.
Why were the new rental reforms in Portugal introduced?
The reforms aim to encourage landlords to make more homes available on the market.
How do Portugal's rental reforms contrast with Spain's policies?
Unlike Portugal, Spain recently banned evictions of vulnerable tenants until 2030.
Who supported or opposed the Portuguese rental reform?
The reform passed thanks to the abstention of the far-right party Chega, while left-wing parties voted against it.
What criticisms have been raised about the new rental market overhaul in Portugal?
Tenants' associations have criticized the reform as 'savagery', expressing concern over tenant protections.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia sends nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic

Russia sends nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic

Image for US dollar flat against peers after softer-than-expected inflation data

US dollar flat against peers after softer-than-expected inflation data

Image for Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays

Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays

Image for Poland to set quicker air defence procedures, defence minister says

Poland to set quicker air defence procedures, defence minister says

Image for Exclusive-Anthropic's IPO pitch embraces AI's promise and peril

Exclusive-Anthropic's IPO pitch embraces AI's promise and peril

Image for Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot-on-pilot stabbing

Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot-on-pilot stabbing

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil prices rise by about $1/bbl on stalled US-Iran talks and tight fuel markets
Oil prices rise by about $1/bbl on stalled US-Iran talks and tight fuel markets
Image for Synopsys, OpenAI strike deal to develop AI model for chip design work 
Synopsys, OpenAI strike deal to develop AI model for chip design work 
Image for Esther Rantzen, campaigning British television presenter, dies aged 86
Esther Rantzen, campaigning British television presenter, dies aged 86
Image for Webuild says it has satisfied Italy's 'golden power' conditions for Trevi offer
Webuild says it has satisfied Italy's 'golden power' conditions for Trevi offer
Image for EU's emergency diesel stocks are mainly in Germany and France
EU's emergency diesel stocks are mainly in Germany and France
Image for Latvia's airBaltic gambled by filing for US bankruptcy, prime minister says 
Latvia's airBaltic gambled by filing for US bankruptcy, prime minister says 
Image for UK accuses China of using academics to spy on AI and other tech research
UK accuses China of using academics to spy on AI and other tech research
Image for Soccer-PM Burnham says he would be very concerned if Man City owners sold club
Soccer-PM Burnham says he would be very concerned if Man City owners sold club
Image for Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to tackle inflation impact
Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to tackle inflation impact
Image for Contract vote looms for Boeing workers after improved offer
Contract vote looms for Boeing workers after improved offer
Image for Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals
Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals
Image for UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
View All Finance Posts