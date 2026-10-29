GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Data centre growth triggers backlash in Norway over power deficit concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Data centre growth triggers backlash in Norway over power deficit concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Norway Data centres

Norwegian Policymakers Debate Data Centre Growth and Power Deficit Risks

Debate Intensifies Over Data Centre Expansion and Energy Concerns

By Nora Buli

Rapid Growth in Data Centre Power Demand

OSLO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Forecasts published on Thursday of rapid growth in power demand from data centres in Norway have further underscored concerns among policymakers and energy market operators, with one political party calling an emergency debate in parliament next week that may lead to a ban on new data centres.

The data centre sector, which barely existed three to four years ago, now accounts for between 3 and 4 terawatt hours (TWh) of demand, about 2.5% of the total, and is set to continue growing fast, Kjetil Lund, the head of the the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), the energy regulator, told Reuters.

International and Domestic Reactions

Norway is the latest country where the rapid growth of data centres is meeting resistance, with critics saying the largely foreign-owned industry provides few jobs and will push up power prices. Data centres are also a major topic ahead of midterm elections in the US.

Economic Impact and Employment

A study commissioned by the Ministry of Digitalisation and Public Governance said data centres accounted for a direct value creation of about 3.2 billion crowns ($345 million) in 2025, and employed the equivalent of around 600 full-time positions.

Future Projections and Power System Risks

By 2035, the industry may consume 25 TWh based on already approved grid connections, a NVE report published on Thursday showed. 

Hydropower Dominance and Potential Deficit

Norway's electricity system is dominated by hydropower generation, and the country typically has a power surplus of about 15 TWh, but with little growth in generation capacity, there is an increasing risk of a power deficit, the report added, in line with a recent warning from transmission system operator Statnett. 

Political Response and Policy Measures

Calls for a Halt on Data Centre Permitting

Some politicians are calling for a halt to data centre permitting and construction, with the far-left Red Party saying it will propose such a motion next week. Other parties have shown support for a halt, but it is not immediately clear whether the motion has enough support to win a majority. 

Government Actions and Strategic Considerations

The minority Labour Party-run government is already working on both short-term and long-term measures to bring the situation under control, energy minister Terje Aasland told Reuters.    

Ensuring Strategic Data Centre Development

"It is about ensuring the right kind of data centre establishments in Norway, those that are strategically important at a national level. I am also examining how these developments affect the power system," he added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Data centres already account for approximately 3 TWh of annual electricity use in Norway, representing around 2–3 % of total consumption, with nearly half of new grid capacity reserved for them (digi.no).
  • The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) sees electricity demand from data centres potentially escalating to 25 TWh by 2035, based on connections already approved (digi.no).
  • Norway’s hydro‑dominated system normally has a surplus of about 15 TWh, but with limited new generation planned, the growing demand risks tipping the balance into deficit and spurring higher prices (statnett.no).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are data centres causing a power deficit concern in Norway?
Rapid growth in data centres is increasing electricity demand, raising the risk of a power deficit as generation capacity remains mostly unchanged.
How much electricity do data centres in Norway currently consume?
Data centres now account for 3 to 4 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity demand, about 2.5% of Norway's total.
What actions are Norwegian policymakers considering to address the issue?
Some politicians are proposing a ban on new data centres, while the government is developing strategies to control growth and its impact on the power system.
What is the potential future electricity consumption by data centres in Norway?
By 2035, data centres may consume up to 25 TWh based on approved grid connections.
How much economic value and employment do data centres bring to Norway?
In 2025, data centres are projected to contribute around 3.2 billion crowns (about $345 million) and provide 600 full-time equivalent jobs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

Eutelsat expects $11 billion revenue after EU's Starlink rival comes online

Image for UK inflation expectations fall in October, Citi/Yougov survey shows

UK inflation expectations fall in October, Citi/Yougov survey shows

Image for TotalEnergies may consider extra dividend on higher cashflow, says CEO

TotalEnergies may consider extra dividend on higher cashflow, says CEO

Image for UK's Healey spares markets drama, but budget not entirely leak-free

UK's Healey spares markets drama, but budget not entirely leak-free

Image for Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say

Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say

Image for ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say

ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Wall Street's AI bet: Own the infrastructure, collect the rent
Wall Street's AI bet: Own the infrastructure, collect the rent
Image for Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development
Engie looks to expand India presence with renewable and battery development
Image for Europe Inc heads for second-best earnings season since 2022
Europe Inc heads for second-best earnings season since 2022
Image for ECB's Lagarde resigns early so she can speak freely on topics beyond monetary policy
ECB's Lagarde resigns early so she can speak freely on topics beyond monetary policy
Image for Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject exchange offer to acquire Banco BPM
Monte dei Paschi shareholders reject exchange offer to acquire Banco BPM
Image for LBMA members back tokenised gold but seek legal certainty and safeguards
LBMA members back tokenised gold but seek legal certainty and safeguards
Image for Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model
Orange unit signs deal to Mistral's latest AI cybersecurity model
Image for Central banks take a breather, though more hikes are to come
Central banks take a breather, though more hikes are to come
Image for Exclusive-QatarEnergy buys US, other LNG to hedge future Hormuz disruptions
Exclusive-QatarEnergy buys US, other LNG to hedge future Hormuz disruptions
Image for Mistral AI publicly releases Large 4, targets cybersecurity users
Mistral AI publicly releases Large 4, targets cybersecurity users
Image for UK's Poundland files administration notice to buy time for rescue
UK's Poundland files administration notice to buy time for rescue
Image for Family challenge to Delfin governance tests stability of Italy's Del Vecchio empire
Family challenge to Delfin governance tests stability of Italy's Del Vecchio empire
View All Finance Posts