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ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB governors see December hike likely followed by pause, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Central Banks monetary policy

ECB Governors Signal December Interest Rate Hike Before Likely Pause

ECB Policy Outlook and Interest Rate Decisions

Expectations for December Rate Hike

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers expect to increase interest rates in December to fight high, energy-led inflation and then pause as a rise in bond yields is set to weigh on growth and inflation, three sources told Reuters.

Recent ECB Meeting and President Lagarde's Comments

The ECB left interest rates unchanged in a well-telegraphed move on Thursday and President Christine Lagarde hinted at another hike in December with a warning that high and rising energy costs were fuelling inflation risks.

Policymakers' Views on Future Actions

Three policymakers who spoke to Reuters after the meeting said a hike on December 17, which would take the ECB's deposit rate to 2.75%, was all but certain, barring a sudden collapse in energy prices.

Impact of Bond Yields on Growth and Inflation

But they expected to hit the pause button thereafter, after ECB estimates circulated before Thursday's meeting showed that the recent increase in bond yields would lower economic growth by a cumulated 100 basis points and inflation by 90 basis points in 2027-28 compared to the September baseline projection.

Official Response

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB left rates unchanged at 2.50% on Oct 29 but signalled a December hike to 2.75% amid inflation risks from energy prices (live.euronext.com)
  • Officials believe tighter financial conditions — notably higher bond yields — will reduce growth and inflation in 2027‑28, supporting a pause after the December move (investing.com)
  • Energy price surge is delivering a ‘demand destruction’ effect, easing the need for aggressive tightening and aligning with a measured policy approach (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ECB likely to raise interest rates in December?
The ECB plans to raise interest rates in December to address high, energy-driven inflation in the eurozone.
What could cause the ECB to cancel the planned December rate hike?
A sudden collapse in energy prices could lead the ECB to reconsider or cancel the December interest rate hike.
What happens after the expected rate hike in December?
ECB policymakers anticipate pausing further rate hikes after December due to the impact of higher bond yields on growth and inflation.
How will bond yields impact economic growth and inflation?
The recent rise in bond yields is expected to reduce economic growth by 100 basis points and inflation by 90 basis points in 2027-28 compared to previous projections.
What did ECB President Christine Lagarde say about inflation risks?
President Christine Lagarde warned that persistent and rising energy costs continue to pose significant risks to inflation.

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