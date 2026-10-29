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Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia to extend diesel export ban, use quotas to fulfil US deal, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Russia Extends Diesel Export Ban Through Year-End, Implements Quotas

Russia's Diesel Export Ban Extension and Quota System

Background and Recent Developments

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia will extend its diesel export ban until the end of the year while allowing some companies to ship fuel under a quota system to meet its new export commitment to the US, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Moscow and Washington agreed a diesel supply deal after Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump spoke by phone earlier this month. The energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine announced alongside the agreement has allowed Moscow to increase fuel production. At the same time, fuel shortages earlier this year have prompted the government to maintain tight controls on oil product exports. 

Current Export Activity

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that three tankers carrying Russian diesel to export markets were already under way and that a fourth would sail on October 28.

Refinery Recovery and Utilisation

Novak also said Russian refineries were recovering quickly from repairs. The sources said refinery utilisation had risen 25% at the end of October from the start of the month after drone attacks on facilities subsided.

Details of the Quota System

Quota Expansion and Export Agreements

Under the current diesel export ban, the government permits limited exports through a quota system. Those quotas will quadruple from October levels to 2 million metric tons, or about 0.5 million barrels per day, in November, the sources said. Shipments under existing intergovernmental agreements will also continue.

The Energy Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The current ban on diesel exports is due to expire on October 31.

Exemptions and Future Adjustments

In October, the government exempted several refiners from the ban and granted them export quotas totalling 0.5 million tons, the sources said. A new government order expected in early November would expand the list of exempt refiners and set new export limits. If the quotas are used up quickly, the government could consider increasing them further, the sources added.

Market Impact and Outlook

Domestic Supply and Export Needs

Nominal diesel production in Russia exceeds domestic consumption by about 40%. As refineries return to normal operating rates, they will need export outlets to prevent a domestic glut.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia is extending its existing diesel export ban beyond October, now through year’s end, while permitting limited exports under a quota system—projected at roughly 2 million metric tons in November.
  • The quota mechanism supports a deal struck between Presidents Putin and Trump earlier this month, enabling some Russian diesel shipments to the US despite ongoing sanctions concerns.
  • Deputy PM Alexander Novak reports refinery utilization has rebounded (up 25%), enabling increased output and making controlled exports viable to avoid domestic oversupply.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will Russia's diesel export ban be extended?
Russia will extend its diesel export ban until the end of the year, according to sources familiar with the discussions.
What is the purpose of Russia's diesel export quotas?
The quotas allow select companies to export diesel to fulfill a new supply agreement with the US while maintaining control over domestic fuel supply.
How much will diesel export quotas increase in November?
Diesel export quotas will quadruple from October levels to 2 million metric tons, or about 0.5 million barrels per day, in November.
Why is Russia maintaining tight controls on diesel exports?
Earlier fuel shortages prompted the government to maintain export controls to prevent domestic supply gaps as refineries recover from attacks and repairs.
What is Russia's diesel production compared to domestic consumption?
Russia's nominal diesel production exceeds domestic consumption by about 40%, making export outlets necessary as production normalizes.

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