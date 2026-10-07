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French mayor caught in viral video clash says student protesters 'could be my children' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French mayor caught in viral video clash says student protesters 'could be my children'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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French Mayor Bally Bagayoko Stands with Student Protesters in Police Clash

Saint-Denis Mayor's Role in Student Protests and Police Confrontation

By Layli Foroudi

Viral Video of Bally Bagayoko Shielding Protesters

SAINT-DENIS, France, Oct 7 (Reuters) - In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bally Bagayoko, the mayor of the French town of Saint-Denis, stands facing police at a march in Paris on Tuesday, shielding young protesters and shouting "stop."

Bagayoko's Support for Students

Bagayoko said he has been supporting the students in his working-class Parisian suburb and on Tuesday was asking the police not to charge.

Details of the Police Clash

"They had decided to charge and effectively go after the students, many of whom had shown no aggressive behaviour whatsoever toward the police officers," Bagayoko, who is part of the hard-left France Unbowed party (LFI), told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday at his town hall office in Saint-Denis, on the northern outskirts of Paris.

In the end, the police fired tear gas at the group, including the mayor, he said. 

Background on the Student Protests

The wave of student protests, which began in Paris' marginalised suburbs, has been going on for more than two weeks and has exposed widespread public anger six months ahead of an election to replace French President Emmanuel Macron. 

Scale of the Protests and Police Response

There have been more than 6,000 arrests and dozens of student injuries since the protests began. Rights groups and unions accuse the police ​of using heavy-handed tactics against minors, including the use of batons, tear gas and non-lethal flashball guns. Authorities say hundreds of police officers have also been injured, schools have been burned or ransacked, and teachers and members of the public have been attacked. 

Saint-Denis: Epicenter of the Protests

The town of Saint-Denis, where poverty levels are more than double the national average, was one of the first sites of student protests in late September over overcrowded and unsanitary classrooms, teacher shortages and unequal opportunities.

Bagayoko's Perspective on Local Protests

"Protests are not new here, they happen at every start of the academic year," Bagayoko said. "The Republican promise (of equality) — in particular for the working-class neighbourhoods, and also rural areas — is not respected."

He said the government should prioritise investing in education and levy heavier taxes on billionaires. 

Government Response and Political Tensions

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday that the government would review demands made by students and present proposals at the end of October, but gave no details.

The government has suggested that LFI politicians were behind the protests, an accusation that Bagayoko dismissed as insulting to the young protesters.

Bagayoko's Commitment to Students

A father of four, he said that "the high school children who were in the street could be my children ... it is my responsibility to be at their side."

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Mayor Bally Bagayoko’s personal intervention underscored solidarity with adolescent protesters on October 6, as he admonished police to stand down.
  • The student demonstrations, sparked in marginalized Paris suburbs, reflect mounting outrage over dilapidated facilities, staffing deficits, and stagnant education funding, with hundreds of schools affected and thousands arrested.
  • The protests have escalated into a major social movement, drawing widespread support and prompting government pledges for review—including planned proposals by end‑October.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Bally Bagayoko and what role did he play in the protests?
Bally Bagayoko is the mayor of Saint-Denis who shielded student protesters and asked police not to charge during a march in Paris.
What sparked the student protests in Saint-Denis and Paris?
The protests began over overcrowded and unsanitary classrooms, teacher shortages, and unequal opportunities in Parisian suburbs.
How did the police respond to the student protests?
Police reportedly used tear gas, batons, and non-lethal guns, leading to thousands of arrests and student injuries.
What has the French government said about the protests?
French authorities plan to review student demands and suggest LFI politicians may be influencing the protests, which Bally Bagayoko denies.
What changes are the protesters demanding?
Protesters want better investment in education, improved conditions in schools, and greater equality in opportunities.

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