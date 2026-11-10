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Exclusive-Recent Ukrainian attacks have reduced Russia's oil processing capacity by 30%, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Recent Ukrainian attacks have reduced Russia's oil processing capacity by 30%, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 10, 2026

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Ukrainian Strikes Reduce Russian Oil Refining Capacity by 30%, Sources Say

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russian Oil Refineries

Overview of Recent Attacks

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Renewed Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries since late October have reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by about 30%, two industry sources said.

Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries add to Moscow's difficulties in addressing domestic fuel shortages as it ships diesel to international markets under an export deal with US President Donald Trump.

Escalation Since Late October

Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian refineries since the end of October, when a ceasefire on attacks on energy facilities that Trump announced between Kyiv and Moscow failed to take hold.

Operational Disruptions and Emergency Situations

Ukrainian attacks disrupted operations and caused emergency situations at nine of Russia's 35 major refineries over the past week, according to industry sources and officials.

Extent of Damage and Capacity Reduction

Refining Capacity Affected

According to the industry sources, the combined daily nameplate capacity of Russian refineries affected by drone attacks since late October, including three major plants in central Russia, stands at around 300,000 metric tons, or 2.2 million barrels, compared with Russia's total primary refining capacity of about 930,000 tons per day.

Crude Processing Reduction

At the end of October, Russian refineries were processing about 700,000 tons, or 5 million barrels, of crude per day, according to the sources.

Estimated Actual Reduction

The sources estimate that the actual reduction in crude processing at Russian refineries could be up to 200,000 tons per day.

Key Refineries Impacted

The affected plants include refineries in Ryazan, Yaroslavl and the Volga region.

Notable Incidents and Political Reactions

Kirishi Oil Refinery Attack

On Monday, a Ukrainian drone struck the Kirishi oil refinery, Russia's second-largest, in an overnight attack that set the refinery on fire, the governor of the Leningrad region said, adding that one woman had been killed in the attack.

Statements from Russian and Ukrainian Officials

In an article published on Tuesday in the Russian daily newspaper Kommersant, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine was ignoring Trump's calls to stop strikes on Russian energy targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week that Kyiv was continuing to launch attacks on targets associated with Russia's oil sector in response ​to Russian strikes on energy targets.

Ongoing Threats to Ukrainian Infrastructure

He said Ukrainian power ​plants, energy networks, heating systems and water supply systems ​were subject to constant attacks, and that Moscow had "refused the de-escalation steps that our partners talked about".

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s drone campaign since late October has hit nine of Russia’s 35 major refineries, reducing processing capacity by roughly 30%, sources estimate (marketscreener.com).
  • The targeted plants, including Kirishi (second‑largest), Ryazan and Yaroslavl, account for approximately 300,000 metric tons per day (around 2.2 million barrels), from a national capacity of about 930,000 tons per day (lemonde.fr).
  • Analysts and the IEA warn that repeated attacks and emergency repairs could erode refinery reliability long‑term, compounding Russia’s fuel shortages and export challenges amid a faltering 'energy ceasefire' brokered by the U.S. (iea.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Russia's oil refineries capacity been reduced?
According to industry sources, Russia's oil processing capacity has been reduced by about 30% due to recent Ukrainian drone attacks.
Which Russian refineries have been affected by the attacks?
Refineries in Ryazan, Yaroslavl, the Volga region, and the Kirishi refinery, Russia's second-largest, have been among those affected.
How much crude was Russia processing daily before the attacks?
At the end of October, Russian refineries were processing about 700,000 tons, or 5 million barrels, of crude per day.
Why is Ukraine targeting Russian oil refineries?
Ukraine is targeting Russian oil refineries in response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
What is the impact of these attacks on Russia's domestic fuel supply?
The attacks have added to Russia's difficulties in addressing domestic fuel shortages while it exports diesel to international markets.

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