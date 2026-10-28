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Exclusive-LME plans metal tokens push tied to Hong Kong's 5-year plan, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-LME plans metal tokens push tied to Hong Kong's 5-year plan, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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LME to Tokenise Metal Stocks in Hong Kong, Supporting Five-Year Plan

London Metal Exchange's Digital Asset Initiative in Hong Kong

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is aiming to turn metal held in its Hong Kong warehouses into digital assets that can be used for financing, a move linked to the territory's five-year plan to expand its commodities hub, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The initiative and connection to Hong Kong's development strategy have not previously been reported.  

Objectives and Expected Impact

Creating digital assets backed by metal is expected to attract investors, traders and financiers, a goal set out in the city's new five-year economic blueprint published in September, while giving the LME a new revenue stream, the people said. 

The world's largest and oldest forum for metals has been owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) since 2012, but has only recently started to move into China's orbit.

Early Stages of Tokenisation

"The LME is at the early stages of exploring the tokenisation of off-warrant metal inventories to support financing of business," the London exchange said in response to a request for comment sent to the LME and HKEx. "We will be engaging with stakeholders as we formulate our plans."

The LME has arranged an invitation-only, in-person industry roundtable in early November to discuss the initiative, the three people said.

Eligible and Ineligible Metal Stocks

Metal on warrant, which is already backed by title documents that allow it to be traded or used as loan collateral, cannot be included in the initiative. Off-warrant stocks currently lack a standardised mechanism for financing.

Tokenisation Process and Market Transparency

Tokenisation, which LME CEO Matt Chamberlain mentioned in a speech at LME Week Asia in May, would create digital assets for metal held in the exchange's warehouses that can be used for financing — for example as collateral for loans.

The 149-year-old London exchange has required its warehouses to report off-warrant stocks since 2020. At the time it said the aim was to give the market transparency and a fuller picture of available supply of industrial metals including copper and aluminium.

Leveraging Hong Kong's Advantages

Policy Backing and Strategic Goals

Hong Kong's policy initiative has its roots in Beijing. China's 15th five-year plan, published in March, for the first time explicitly backs the development of a commodity trading powerhouse in Hong Kong.

Synergising Commodities-Related Businesses

"We will leverage Hong Kong's unique advantages as an approved delivery point within the London Metal Exchange's global warehousing network to drive the synergised development of more commodities-related trading, risk management, and financing businesses," Hong Kong said in its plan.

Warehouse Approvals and Regulatory Changes

In January last year, the LME approved Hong Kong as a warehouse location despite metal industry concerns about rent being significantly higher than in other parts of Asia. 

It is also looking at relaxing its rules for Hong Kong to allow aluminium to be stored outside. It experimented with this briefly in the 1990s but ended the practice because of concerns about weather damage and security.

Digital Innovation in Hong Kong Exchange

The Hong Kong exchange itself is testing how to turn carbon credits into digital tokens so trades can settle automatically in seconds instead of days. 

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; additional reporting by Amy Lv in Shanghai; Editing by Veronica Brown and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • LME is developing digital tokens for off‑warrant metal inventories to facilitate financing and collateral use, aligning with Hong Kong’s five‑year plan goals of commodity trading, risk management, and RMB settlement (research.hktdc.com)
  • The Hong Kong government supports tokenisation and real‑world asset tracking as part of its broader strategy to build a commodity trading ecosystem, including incentives like tax concessions and integration with LME’s global network (gia.info.gov.hk)
  • Industry experts see tokenisation enhancing liquidity, improving fraud prevention and ownership traceability, though challenges remain around legal rights, pricing, and market adoption (compliancecorylated.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the LME's new initiative in Hong Kong?
The LME is exploring tokenisation of off-warrant metal stocks in its Hong Kong warehouses, turning them into digital assets for financing.
How does this initiative align with Hong Kong's five-year plan?
The project supports Hong Kong's goal to expand its commodities hub as part of its latest five-year economic development blueprint.
What are off-warrant metals?
Off-warrant metals are stocks held in LME warehouses that are not backed by title documents, so they cannot traditionally be traded or used as collateral.
What benefits does metal tokenisation offer?
Tokenisation allows physical metals to be converted into digital assets, making them easier to use as loan collateral and providing increased market transparency.
Who owns the London Metal Exchange and since when?
The LME has been owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) since 2012.

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