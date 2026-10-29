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New Zealand businesses stay optimistic despite oil price volatility, survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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New Zealand Businesses Remain Optimistic Amid Oil Price Volatility, ANZ Survey Finds

ANZ Bank Survey Reveals Business Sentiment in October

Business Confidence Trends

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand business confidence edged higher in October, with firms remaining relatively optimistic as all forward-looking activity indicators turned positive despite the volatilities in oil prices, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

Key Survey Results

Business confidence rose to a net 52.5% of respondents expecting the economy to improve over the year ahead, up from 51.9% in September, while 46.2% expected their own activity to grow, down slightly from 47.9%.

Insights from the Survey

"Some firms have been pleasantly surprised by the resilience of demand ... others are realising that come what may, continually deferring some decisions, such as around investment, brings its own risks," the survey said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Business confidence rose to a net 52.5% in October; own‑activity expectations remained high at 46.2%, only slightly down from September’s 47.9% (Reuters)
  • Despite renewed fuel price pressures—fueled by higher oil costs and a weaker NZD—businesses continue showing resilience and adaptability (NZ Treasury; New Zealand Monthly Economic Review)
  • Fuel costs remain a concern: according to BDO’s October Business Performance Index, 67% of firms expect fuel‑price inflation to impact profits, with mid‑market firms most exposed (BDO report)

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the ANZ Bank survey say about New Zealand business confidence?
The ANZ Bank survey shows New Zealand business confidence edged higher in October, with 52.5% of respondents expecting economic improvements.
How has oil price volatility affected New Zealand businesses?
Despite oil price volatility, New Zealand businesses remain relatively optimistic, with all forward-looking indicators turning positive.
What percentage of New Zealand firms expect their own business activity to grow?
46.2% of surveyed firms expect their own activity to grow over the next year, slightly down from the previous month.
What risks are highlighted by the ANZ survey for New Zealand businesses?
The survey highlights risks in continually deferring decisions, especially regarding investment, despite resilient demand.

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