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UK vehicle production rises sharply in September against cyber-hit comparison - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK vehicle production rises sharply in September against cyber-hit comparison

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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UK Vehicle Production Sees Strongest September Growth Since 2022, Driven by Rebound

September Surge in UK Vehicle Manufacturing

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's vehicle production rose sharply in September, industry data showed on Thursday, rebounding from a cyber-incident-hit comparison a year earlier.

Production Statistics and Growth Drivers

UK vehicle output increased 36.3% to 74,031 units in September, the strongest growth since August 2022, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. The increase reflected disruptions caused by a cyber incident at Britain's largest automotive employer last year.

Car Production Performance

Car production climbed 38.6% to 70,831 units, marking the strongest September for UK car manufacturing since 2023.

Export Destinations and Trends

The European Union remained the largest global destination, taking 57.5% of car shipments, with exports up 12.7% year on year. Shipments to the US rose 234.8%, while exports to China increased 357.7%, though from a low base.

Year-to-Date Performance and Industry Concerns

Despite the monthly rebound, total UK car and commercial vehicle production in the first nine months of the year fell 3% year on year to 564,537 units.

Regulatory Pressures

The industry body reiterated concerns over the European Union's proposed "Made in EU" measures and tougher post-Brexit rules of origin due to take effect from 2027, while warning that Britain's electric-vehicle sales mandate is adding pressure on manufacturers and could threaten the sector's recovery.

Industry Commentary

"September's rebound is welcome, but comparison with last year's disruption masks the pressures on UK manufacturing," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

"Mandate targets are running ahead of demand and draining resources required for British factories and jobs."

Future Outlook for UK Vehicle Production

An independent forecast cited by the SMMT expects UK light vehicle production to fall 2.3% to 731,000 units this year before recovering to 752,000 units in 2027 as new models, mostly electric vehicles, enter production.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • September’s 36.3% rebound to 74,031 units marks the strongest growth since August 2022, aided by a low base due to last year’s cyber‑attack at Jaguar Land Rover (smmt.co.uk).
  • Car production climbed 38.6% to 70,831 units—the strongest September showing since 2023—with EU taking 57.5% of shipments, US exports soaring 234.8%, and China up 357.7% (albeit from low base) (smmt.co.uk).
  • Despite September’s rebound, cumulative January–September production fell 3% to 564,537 units; the industry flags policy risks—from 'Made in EU' rules to aggressive ZEV mandates—that could hamper recovery (smmt.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK vehicle production rise sharply in September?
UK vehicle production increased 36.3% in September, rebounding from disruptions caused by a cyber incident last year.
Which markets saw the largest increase in UK car exports?
Exports to the European Union remained the largest, while exports to the US rose 234.8% and to China 357.7%, though from a low base.
How did year-to-date vehicle production compare to last year?
Total UK car and commercial vehicle production in the first nine months of the year fell 3% year on year to 564,537 units.
What challenges does the UK automotive sector currently face?
The industry faces pressure from the EU's proposed 'Made in EU' measures, post-Brexit rules, and the UK's electric-vehicle sales mandate.

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