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Tesco expects moderation trend to curb festive alcohol sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesco expects moderation trend to curb festive alcohol sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Tesco Sees Healthier Living Trends Likely to Curb Christmas Alcohol Sales

Healthier Lifestyle Trends Impacting Tesco's Christmas Alcohol Sales

By James Davey

CEO Insights on Changing Consumer Habits

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, believes a growing trend towards moderation and healthier living could curb alcohol sales this Christmas, its boss said on Thursday.

Expectations for Christmas Sales

"I do think it could be a marginally healthier Christmas," Tesco CEO Ken Murphy told reporters after the group published first half results.

Growth in Low- and No-Alcohol Ranges

"There might be a more moderate Christmas from an alcohol point of view," he said, citing expectations of strong growth in sales of low- and no-alcohol ranges.

Tesco has a 28% share of Britain's grocery market.

Broader Shift Towards Healthier Lifestyles

Murphy said a broad shift towards healthier lifestyles, which gathered pace during the COVID pandemic and has continued since, was driving changes in shopping habits.

Changing Shopping Preferences

"You're seeing customers generally looking for healthier meals, looking for higher protein, higher fibre, more nutritionally balanced meals, smaller portion sizes, low- and no-alcohol alternatives (and) healthy desserts," he said.

Role of Weight-Loss Drugs in Consumer Behavior

Murphy said the rise of weight-loss drugs, including new oral GLP-1 treatments, was helping reinforce the shift towards healthier consumption habits, though he stopped short of identifying it as the main catalyst.

GLP-1 Effect on Health Trends

"We think that the GLP-1 effect is just a component of that, rather than the driver itself," he said.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Tesco expect lower alcohol sales this Christmas?
Tesco cites a rising trend towards moderation and healthier living, leading to expectations of reduced alcohol sales during the festive season.
What are some healthier trends influencing Tesco shoppers?
Customers are seeking healthier meals, higher protein and fibre, more balanced nutrition, smaller portions, and low- or no-alcohol options.
How is the rise of weight-loss drugs impacting Tesco sales?
The increased use of weight-loss drugs like GLP-1 treatments is reinforcing the shift to healthier consumption, though it's not seen as the main cause.
What market share does Tesco hold in Britain’s grocery sector?
Tesco currently holds a 28% share of the British grocery market.
Has the COVID pandemic influenced Tesco shopper habits?
Yes, the trend towards healthier lifestyles accelerated during the COVID pandemic and continues to influence shopping habits.

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