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UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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UK Signals Openness to Germany Joining Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)

UK's Position and Prospects for Germany's Involvement in GCAP

Diplomatic Discussions and Announcements

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK was open to Germany joining the GCAP programme, a partnership between Britain, Italy and Japan to build a new fighter jet, after he met Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Thursday.

"I've indicated to the Chancellor ... our openness to Germany joining GCAP," Burnham told a press conference.

"That is something that we seek to progress in the coming period, working with our other partners, Italy and Japan."

Context: Shifts in European Defence Collaboration

There has been mounting speculation that the founding countries of the Global Combat Air Programme could open the door to Germany after a rival ​Franco-German fighter programme collapsed in June.

Programme Flexibility and Expansion

PROGRAMME SET UP TO ALLOW FOR NEW PARTNERS

GCAP has been set up to allow differing levels of involvement and it expanded for the first time in July, when Canada signed up as an observer, which could pave the way for deeper engagement in future. Saudi Arabia has long been touted as another country interested in joining.

Germany's Suitability as a Partner

Germany is viewed by some defence experts as a suitable partner given its growing military budget and the fact that it already works on the Eurofighter Typhoon with the UK and Italy.

Strategic and Financial Considerations

From Britain's point of view, adding another country at a time when its military budget is under strain would help share the cost burden, but Japan may need convincing. Italy has also said in the past it would be open to new countries joining to help share the cost.

GCAP Timeline and Security Imperatives

It is particularly focused on the 2035 target for GCAP to be flying given the security threat from China and as it is due to start retiring its F-2 fighters in the middle of the next decade.

Potential Challenges with New Partners

Some executives have warned that adding new partners could lead to delays. GCAP is being led by BAE Systems, Leonardo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Writing by Sarah Young, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • UK open to Germany joining GCAP after meeting in Berlin, aiming to expand partnership beyond Italy and Japan.
  • Collapse of Franco‑German FCAS in June 2026 created opportunity for GCAP to broaden membership.
  • Canada became the first observer to GCAP in July 2026, illustrating the programme’s openness and scalability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the GCAP fighter programme?
GCAP is a partnership between Britain, Italy, and Japan to develop a new generation fighter jet, aimed at enhancing defence capabilities by 2035.
Why might Germany join the GCAP programme?
Germany is considered a suitable partner due to its growing military budget and experience collaborating on the Eurofighter Typhoon with the UK and Italy.
Who are the main companies leading the GCAP programme?
BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are leading the programme.
What benefits would Germany bring to the GCAP programme?
Germany's involvement could help share the cost burden and leverage its defence expertise, especially as the UK's military budget faces strain.
Could new partners delay GCAP's development timeline?
Some executives have warned that adding new partners might cause programme delays, though cost-sharing remains a key benefit.

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