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Rubio says US committed to Mediterranean undersea power cable - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio says US committed to Mediterranean undersea power cable

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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US Supports EU-Backed Mediterranean Undersea Power Cable Linking Europe and Israel

US Endorsement and Diplomatic Efforts for the Mediterranean Power Cable Project

Project Overview and Stakeholder Involvement

ATHENS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The US supports an EU-backed undersea power cable scheme in the eastern Mediterranean and will use diplomacy to try to remove any possible hurdles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a Greek newspaper.

Greece's power grid operator IPTO is developing the €1.9 billion scheme, which aims to link the European mainland to Cyprus and later Israel, but progress has been slow amid a dispute between Greece and Turkey over the maritime area that will be designated for laying down the cable.

Maritime Disputes and Regional Challenges

Greece wants to resume seabed surveying to determine the route soon, a move Turkey says would need prior coordination between the two countries as it crosses an area under a 2019 maritime deal with Libya, which Athens has rejected.

US Commitment and Geopolitical Context

Rubio said in the interview with Kathimerini newspaper, published on Thursday, that the US was "very committed" to the project as it promotes energy supply diversification, which he said was necessary due to Russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. 

"We understand there are some potential impediments, there are some things standing in the way, and we intend to use our diplomatic efforts to remind all parties how important this is to us and why this matters. And I hope to find resolutions," he said.

Investment and Energy Security Implications

French investment group Meridiam signed in August an agreement to become the majority shareholder in the project.

Cyprus is the only EU country that has no link to ​other members' electricity markets, and the cable aims to improve its ​energy security.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Secretary Rubio emphasized US commitment to overcoming geopolitical hurdles to the Great Sea Interconnector, citing its role in energy diversification amid Russia’s war and global instability (2021-2025.state.gov)
  • French infrastructure investor Meridiam officially joined as majority shareholder in August 2026, bolstering the project’s financing credibility and technical capacity (primeminister.gr)
  • The Great Sea Interconnector—a 1,208 km, 1,000 MW HVDC submarine cable—aims to end Cyprus’s energy isolation and integrate the region into Europe’s grid, with seabed surveys and regulatory filings already advancing (great-sea-interconnector.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mediterranean undersea power cable project?
It is an EU-backed €1.9 billion scheme to link the European mainland, Cyprus, and later Israel, improving energy security in the region.
Why does the US support the Mediterranean undersea power cable?
The US supports the cable for energy diversification, in response to instability from Russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.
What challenges does the project face?
Progress has been slow due to a dispute between Greece and Turkey regarding maritime zones for laying the cable.
Who are the main stakeholders in the project?
Key stakeholders include Greece’s power grid operator IPTO, the French investment group Meridiam, and the governments of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.
How will the cable benefit Cyprus?
Cyprus is currently not connected to other EU electricity markets; the cable aims to enhance its energy security.

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