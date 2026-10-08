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Hotel groups target Syria for tourism as it rebuilds from rubble of civil war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hotel groups target Syria for tourism as it rebuilds from rubble of civil war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Global and Regional Hotel Groups Eye Syria as Tourism Investment Grows

By Federico Maccioni and Siddarth S

Hotel Investment and Tourism Recovery in Syria

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Several global and regional hotel groups are looking to enter or expand in Syria, senior executives told Reuters, betting that its rich history and coastal destinations will attract overseas tourists as well as Syrians who have long lived abroad.

Challenges and Opportunities for Tourism

Although Syria's devastating civil war, which left cities and archaeological treasures in ruins, ended almost two years ago, major challenges remain in drawing tourists back to the Middle East country, which still experiences bouts of violence.

While the US removed Syria in August from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, which had deterred investors, the State Department still advises US citizens not to travel there.

Return of Flights and Tourists

Nevertheless, international flights and tourists began to return last year. Syrian state news agency SANA, citing government data, reported that tourist numbers more than doubled year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to 3.52 million.

Expatriate and International Visitors

"Tourists will always be there because this (Damascus) is the oldest city in the world," said Mohamed Alabbar, founder and chairman of UAE-based Eagle Hills, which is among companies including France's Accor examining opportunities.

Many Syrians who live abroad want to return, added Alabbar, who also chairs Dubai's Burj Khalifa developer Emaar.

Of the tourist total for the first half of this year, 2.13 million were Syrian expatriates, around 660,000 from Arab countries and about 720,000 from other countries, SANA reported.

Major Projects and Investor Interest

Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former al-Qaeda commander who is now Syria's president, has worked to improve ties with ​the West and attract billions in funds to rebuild the country, including from Gulf countries.

Eagle Hills, which is planning a 10 million square metre development in Damascus and a 4.3 million square metre project in coastal Latakia, signed a framework deal for the two projects with Syria on Monday, without disclosing financial details.

Alabbar said that Emaar, which is working on a separate Damascus development, could also participate in the two projects which were worth billions of dollars in total.

Meanwhile, UAE developer Arada has also said it plans to enter the country with a $7 billion project.

Western and Regional Hotel Group Activity

'MAJOR POTENTIAL'

Western groups are also actively examining opportunities in Syria, which is getting better connected with flights from Gulf hubs, including services from Qatar Airways and flydubai.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways could add more destinations depending on local support and customers' appetite, its CEO Antonoaldo Neves said last month.

Etihad said on Wednesday it would operate a daily service to Damascus, increasing from four to seven flights a week.

Accor is in advanced negotiations for two projects, its Middle East, Africa & Asia-Pacific CEO Duncan O'Rourke told Reuters, while US firm Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also scouting in Damascus and beach destinations.

"Very soon, I'm confident that we're going to announce our first signing in Syria," Wyndham's EMEA President Dimitris Manikis told Reuters.

Minor Hotels' Middle East and Africa COO Amir Golbarg said some buildings in old Damascus could be converted to boutique hotels, while projects could also be built from scratch.

"The history, the crossroads, for me it's one of the countries that really has major potential," Golbarg said.

Local Community Response and Boutique Hotels

While a handful of traditional homes in the capital have been operating as local boutique hotels for decades, some local communities in the suburbs have protested against some of the mega-projects announced by the government.

Remaining Hurdles for Tourism Growth

There are other hurdles to tourism too.

Payments and Infrastructure Challenges

Although Visa and Mastercard said last month they were launching operations in Syria, electronic payments are so far limited to certain cards issued by foreign banks and are available only at specific locations.

And the country also faces the challenge of rebuilding or updating its infrastructure, including its hotels.

Reconstruction Costs and Hotel Inventory

The World Bank said last year that its conservative best estimate for reconstruction costs in Syria stood at $216 billion, including $75 billion for residential buildings and $59 billion for non-residential structures.

"The challenge with the market, it's been basically off the grid for many years. So the (hotel) inventory that's existing is very tired," said Golbarg.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Siddarth S.; Additional reporting by Feras Dalatey and Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Syria received 3.52 million visitors from January to June 2026—a 111% year-on-year increase—with international arrivals rising 448% and 2.13 million visits from expatriate Syrians (sana.sy).
  • Eagle Hills signed a framework agreement on October 5, 2026 to develop large-scale urban and tourism projects in Damascus (‘Tadamon Towers’/‘Damascus Heights’) and Latakia (‘Eco Life’/‘Latakia Yachts & Marina’) expected to generate over 40,000 jobs; investments may total around $18 billion (sana.sy).
  • Other developers—including Sharjah’s Arada with a $7 billion project, France’s Accor, US-based Wyndham, and Minor Hotels—are also exploring or negotiating deals, spurred by improving international airline connectivity and rebuilding momentum (semafor.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which hotel groups are investing in Syria?
Groups like Eagle Hills, Emaar, Accor, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Minor Hotels, and UAE's Arada are exploring or announcing investments in Syria.
How is Syria attracting tourists post-war?
Syria's rich history, renewed international flights, and investment from hotel groups are drawing both expatriates and overseas tourists.
What are the main challenges for tourism in Syria?
Challenges include limited electronic payments, infrastructure rebuilding, occasional violence, and some community protest against large projects.
What countries are tourists coming from?
In the first half of 2026, tourists included 2.13 million Syrian expatriates, 660,000 from Arab countries, and 720,000 from other countries.
Are electronic payments widely available in Syria?
While Visa and Mastercard have launched, electronic payments are still limited to certain cards and locations in Syria.

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