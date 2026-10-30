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European shares ease as AI-driven tech selloff deepens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European shares ease as AI-driven tech selloff deepens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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European Shares Slide Amid AI-Driven Tech Selloff, But Monthly Gains Hold

Market Overview and Key Drivers

European Markets Performance

Oct 30 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Friday as technology stocks came under pressure from renewed concerns over AI investment returns, although the benchmark index remained on track for a monthly gain thanks to strong corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.25% to 647.49 by 0809 GMT but was set to post both weekly and monthly gains.

Technology Sector and AI Concerns

AI-Driven Selloff

Technology stocks led declines on Friday, with the sector index down 2%, after earnings from Amazon and Intel reignited investor concerns about the sustainability of heavy AI-related spending and the returns it can generate.

Political and Economic Factors

Political uncertainty in France also weighed on sentiment this month, as the country faces mounting pressure from rising living costs and elevated government debt.

Corporate Earnings and Stock Movers

Strong Earnings Support

Still, robust earnings from the likes of ASML, Shell and Airbus reinforced confidence in the health of European corporates and lifted investor sentiment.

Notable Gainers

BP and Puma

BP rose 1.1% after posting third-quarter net income ahead of expectations, while German sportswear maker Puma jumped 4% after quarterly earnings.

Bayer

Among other movers, Bayer gained 4.1% after winning a trial on Thursday over claims by three women that its Roundup weedkiller caused their cancer.

Upcoming Economic Data

Investors also awaited third-quarter euro zone gross domestic product figures later in the day.

(Reporting by Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Tech stocks led the pullback, pressured by Amazon’s massive cash burn and Intel’s weakening outlook, intensifying scrutiny on AI investment returns. (live.euronext.com)
  • France's fiscal and political uncertainty—evidenced by soaring borrowing costs and social unrest—added pressure on market sentiment. (d2233.cms.socastsrm.com)
  • Positive earnings from European heavyweights like ASML, Shell, Airbus, BP, Puma and Bayer provided counterbalance, keeping the STOXX 600 on course for weekly and monthly gains. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European shares falling despite positive earnings?
European shares declined primarily due to technology sector losses linked to concerns over the returns of heavy AI investment, even as strong corporate earnings provided some support.
What caused the selloff in European technology stocks?
The selloff was driven by renewed worries about the sustainability and potential returns of large investments in artificial intelligence by tech companies such as Amazon and Intel.
Which companies posted strong earnings in Europe?
ASML, Shell, and Airbus posted robust earnings, while BP and Puma also reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
What economic data are investors waiting for?
Investors are awaiting third-quarter euro zone gross domestic product figures, which are expected to provide further insights into the region's economic health.

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