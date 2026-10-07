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Death toll in Ukraine's Pryluky after Russian strike up to 13, governor says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Death toll in Ukraine's Pryluky after Russian strike up to 13, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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headlines World News Ukraine Conflict Casualties

Death Toll in Ukraine’s Pryluky Rises to 13 After Russian Missile Strike

Russian Missile Strike on Pryluky: Casualties and Impact

Details of the Attack

KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The death toll in Ukraine's northern city of Pryluky after a Russian missile hit a five-storey residential building has risen to 13, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus told national TV.

Victims and Injuries

Four children were among those killed, he said, adding that 50 more people were injured.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack hit a residential building in the morning of October 7, 2026, in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, part of a broader Russian missile barrage across Ukraine that night (apnews.com).
  • Casualty reports evolved quickly: initial statements cited 2–4 dead and around 20–30 injured, but the death toll later rose to 13, including four children, with approximately 50 wounded (en.h.ua).
  • This strike reflects the persistent threat to civilian areas far from front lines, as part of Russia’s broad missile campaigns targeting multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kremenchuk (en.h.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Pryluky, Ukraine?
A Russian missile struck a five-storey residential building in Pryluky, resulting in multiple casualties.
How many people died in the Pryluky missile attack?
The death toll has risen to 13, including four children.
How many were injured in the Pryluky strike?
Fifty more people were reported injured after the missile strike.
Who provided the casualty update for Pryluky?
Regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported the casualty figures on national TV.

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