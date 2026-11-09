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IMF launches Ukraine loan review that could unlock $1.67 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF launches Ukraine loan review that could unlock $1.67 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy Ukraine IMF

IMF Loan Review for Ukraine Could Unlock $1.67 Billion Amid Economic Crisis

IMF Review and Ukraine's Economic Challenges

IMF Lending Programme and Potential Financing

KYIV, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund began a review of Ukraine's lending programme on Monday that could unlock $1.67 billion in fresh financing for Kyiv as it struggles to shore up its war-hit economy and plug a looming funding gap.

Importance of IMF Cooperation

Cooperation with the IMF, Ukraine's key international lender, is critical to ensure funding from other partners and help maintain economic stability as the conflict with Russia grinds on and Kyiv faces a multi-billion financing shortfall for next year.

Focus Areas of the IMF Review

"Discussions will cover macroeconomic and fiscal policies, as well as key structural reforms,” Priscilla Toffano, IMF's resident representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.

Programme Assessments and Disbursement

The review combines the second and third assessments of Ukraine's four-year IMF programme, potentially clearing the way for the disbursement of about $1.67 billion.

Budget and International Aid Discussions

Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said the meetings would also cover the budget and international financial aid for 2027.

Ukraine’s Economic Situation

Impact of War on Economy

Ukraine's economy, battered by more than four years of war, is now in one of its most challenging periods due to intensified Russian air bombardments on businesses, energy infrastructure and revenue-generating sectors.

GDP and Inflation Trends

The economy slipped into contraction this year, with the gross domestic product down by 0.7% year-on-year in the third quarter. The central bank expects GDP to slip by 0.4% in 2026. Inflation is on the rise, and expected to reach 12.5% this year.

Export Blockades and Budget Revenue

As exports via the Black Sea ports are blocked and main exporting sectors — agribusiness and the steel industry — are crippled, the budget revenues are also falling below the plan.

Funding Gap for 2025

The country faces a massive funding gap of about $70 billion next year, Ukrainian officials have said.

IMF Meetings and Locations

The central bank said that the IMF's team and Ukrainian officials would hold meetings in Lviv and Warsaw with some experts joining the talks online.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • The IMF’s mission, led by Gavin Gray, is meeting Ukrainian officials in Lviv and Warsaw to assess macroeconomic, fiscal and structural reform progress under the EFF programme (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • This review, combining the second and third assessments, could result in an IMF disbursement of around $1.67 billion if approved by the Board (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • Ukraine faces a substantial financing gap—approximately $32.6 billion for 2027—making the IMF funding pivotal for budget planning and securing broader international support (en.interfax.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding could Ukraine receive after the IMF loan review?
Ukraine could receive about $1.67 billion in fresh financing if the IMF loan review is successful.
Why is cooperation with the IMF important for Ukraine?
IMF cooperation is critical for Ukraine to secure funding from international partners and maintain economic stability during the conflict.
What challenges is Ukraine’s economy currently facing?
Ukraine's economy faces contraction, rising inflation, blocked exports, damaged infrastructure, and a $70 billion funding gap.
What topics will the IMF and Ukraine discuss during the review?
They will discuss macroeconomic and fiscal policies, key structural reforms, the budget, and international financial aid.
Where are the IMF and Ukrainian officials meeting for the review?
Meetings will take place in Lviv and Warsaw, with some experts joining online.

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