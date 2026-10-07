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More unaccompanied children are taking dangerous crossings to Europe, UN says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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More unaccompanied children are taking dangerous crossings to Europe, UN says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Migration Human Rights Europe News

UN Reports Sharp Rise in Unaccompanied Children Migrating to Europe

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Sharp Increase in Unaccompanied Child Migrants and Associated Risks

GENEVA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - More than two-thirds of refugee and migrant children who reached Europe via Mediterranean and Balkan routes last year were unaccompanied, and many experienced exploitation, a report by UN agencies showed on Wednesday.

Trends in Child Arrivals and Unaccompanied Minors

While overall child arrivals by land and sea fell 25% from 2024 levels, the proportion travelling alone rose to 67%, from 51% in 2024, the report by the International Organization for Migration, UNHCR and UNICEF found.

More than 20,000 of the 31,100 children who arrived in European countries including Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain in 2025 were recorded as unaccompanied or separated from a parent or guardian.  

Country-Specific Data on Unaccompanied Arrivals

More children arriving in Italy and Spain were unaccompanied - 86% - than those arriving in other countries. In Italy, there was a 12% increase in the number of children arriving - many from Egypt, Eritrea, Bangladesh and Somalia.

Factors Driving Dangerous Journeys

Poverty, conflict and environmental hazards are among the reasons people undertake perilous sea crossings, and shrinking safe migration pathways appeared to be pushing more children into dangerous journeys and the hands of smugglers, the report found. 

European Resettlement and Relocation Efforts

The number of children involved in refugee resettlement procedures in Europe dropped to 3,400 in 2025 from 8,900 a year earlier, while only 199 children - none of whom were unaccompanied - were relocated between European countries under the Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism, down 67%.

The Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism Explained

The EU arrangement, launched in 2022, enables countries receiving large numbers of migrant and asylum seeker arrivals to relocate some of them to other participating European states on a voluntary basis.

Risks and Exploitation Faced by Migrant Children

"This report shows how exposed they [children] are to violence and exploitation when safe pathways are limited, and they have to rely on smugglers," IOM Director General Amy Pope said in a statement, urging closer cooperation between European states and countries along the routes to counter smuggling networks that prey on minors.

Violence and Abuse Along Migration Routes

Interviews with more than 4,600 15- to 24-year-olds travelling along Mediterranean, West African Atlantic and Western Balkan routes found nearly half had experienced physical violence. Most accounts involved multiple forms of violence including torture and kidnapping in transit and at border crossings, and some others included reports of forced labour.

Libya as a Hotspot for Abuse

Libya was the country most frequently identified as the location where abuses occurred.

False Promises and Deceptive Practices

About a tenth of those interviewed who had used the Eastern Mediterranean Route reported having been falsely promised well-paid jobs, safe journeys, or legal travel documents.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • In 2025, of 31,100 children arriving in Europe via mixed routes, 20,800 (67%) were unaccompanied—up from 51% in 2024 (dtm.iom.int).
  • Child arrivals dropped 25% from 41,700 in 2024 to 31,100 in 2025, yet the share travelling alone grew sharply (dtm.iom.int).
  • In Italy and Spain, 86% of child arrivals in 2025 were unaccompanied, highlighting particular strain in those routes (dtm.iom.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of child migrants to Europe were unaccompanied in 2025?
67% of children who arrived in Europe via Mediterranean and Balkan routes in 2025 were unaccompanied.
Which European countries received the most unaccompanied children?
Italy and Spain received the highest proportion of unaccompanied children at 86%.
What are the main risks faced by unaccompanied migrant children according to the UN report?
Unaccompanied children are exposed to violence, exploitation, torture, kidnapping, and forced labour.
How has child refugee resettlement changed from the previous year?
Children involved in refugee resettlement in Europe dropped from 8,900 to 3,400 in 2025.
What factors are contributing to dangerous child migration to Europe?
Poverty, conflict, environmental hazards, and limited safe migration pathways are key contributing factors.

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