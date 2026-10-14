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Poland's Allegro launches pilot program to export e-commerce goods to Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland's Allegro launches pilot program to export e-commerce goods to Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance e-commerce Poland Ukraine Markets

Allegro Starts Pilot Program to Export Polish E-commerce Goods to Ukraine

Allegro Launches Cross-Border E-commerce Initiative

GDANSK, Poland, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro has launched a pilot export program for Ukraine, offering local consumers direct access to more than 1 million products, it said on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to help Polish small and medium-sized enterprises reach a new market of nearly 12 million active buyers by removing customs barriers.

Key Features of the Pilot Program

Strategic Product Selection

• The initial phase features strategic winter items, including power generators, gas heaters and hygiene products from selected Polish sellers

Logistics and Delivery Network

Allegro One Kurier and Nova Post Collaboration

• Deliveries will be handled by Allegro One Kurier in Poland and Nova Post in Ukraine, utilizing more than 4,000 branches and 34,000 parcel lockers

Merchant Support and Simplified Processes

Automated Export and Translation Services

• Allegro's platform will automatically generate export documentation, verify customs codes and translate offers into Ukrainian to simplify the process for merchants

Transaction Settlement

• Transactions will be settled in Polish zlotys, which eliminates foreign exchange risks for the sellers

Allegro’s Regional Expansion

• Allegro already operates in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, with nearly 6 million customers across the three markets

(Reporting by Marta Maciag, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Polish small and medium‑sized enterprises can now export directly to nearly 12 million active Ukrainian e‑commerce users, boosting regional cross‑border trade.
  • The pilot simplifies export by automating export docs, customs code checks, and translating listings into Ukrainian, with transactions in zloty eliminating FX risk.
  • Logistics are streamlined: Allegro One Kurier handles shipment within Poland, One Customs manages customs clearance, and Nova Post delivers via its extensive Ukrainian network (37,935 lockers, 16,765 branches as of mid‑2026).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Allegro’s new pilot export program to Ukraine?
Allegro’s new pilot program allows Polish sellers to export e-commerce goods directly to Ukraine, offering access to over 1 million products.
How does the pilot program benefit Polish businesses?
The program helps Polish small and medium-sized enterprises reach Ukraine’s 12 million buyers by removing customs barriers and simplifying export processes.
Which products are included in the first phase of the program?
The initial phase features winter essentials such as power generators, gas heaters, and hygiene products from selected Polish sellers.
What delivery and logistics partners are involved in the program?
Deliveries are handled by Allegro One Kurier in Poland and Nova Post in Ukraine, using over 4,000 branches and 34,000 parcel lockers.
How are export procedures and transactions handled for merchants?
Allegro’s platform automates export documents, verifies customs codes, translates to Ukrainian, and settles transactions in Polish zlotys.

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