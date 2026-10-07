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Man appears in UK court accused of trying to break into Reform leader Farage's home - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man appears in UK court accused of trying to break into Reform leader Farage's home

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Man Accused of Farage Home Break-In Appears in UK Court Amid Security Concerns

Details Emerge in High-Profile UK Political Security Case

Suspect and Charges

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A man accused of murdering former British minister Ann Widdecombe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with trying to break into the home of Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party.

Joshua Kerry, 28, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between May 2024 and July this year, including carrying out research on targets and travelling to, and attempting to gain entry to Farage's house.

Kerry, from Rotherham in northern England, ​appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court where he spoke only to confirm his name and age. He was remanded in custody and will appear at London's Old Bailey court on Friday.

Background on Ann Widdecombe and Reform UK

Ann Widdecombe's Death

Widdecombe, 78, was a prominent figure in Reform UK, who was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

Prosecutors said was struck 21 times with a hammer, ​shocking British politics and raising further concerns about politicians' security, with two serving British members of parliament having been killed since ​2016.

Security Concerns for Politicians

Incident at Farage's Home

Prosecutor Kashif Malik told the court that in April 2025, Farage's partner had returned to their home to find the front door had been damaged and part of the wooden frame was hanging off. There was also a bottle of lighter fluid in the porch.

"The inference being that an attempt was made to gain entry to the house," Malik said.

Previous Attacks on Farage

Farage, 62, often credited with forcing the 2016 referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union, has been one of the most influential, but also one of the most divisive, figures in British politics for more than a decade.

When campaigning for parliament in 2024, Farage had a milkshake thrown at him by a woman and on another ​occasion objects were hurled towards his open-top ​bus by a man.

Reform UK Party and Political Context

Reform ⁠UK, which has a policy of deporting all immigrants who have come to Britain illegally, was leading in the polls until recently, though a combination of allegations over party funding and Andy Burnham taking over as prime minister has seen a weakening in its ​support.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Joshua Kerry, 28, has been charged under Section 5(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006 for planning terror-related acts, including targeting Nigel Farage’s residence (cps.gov.uk).
  • The charges relate to alleged activity between 31 May 2024 and 8 July 2026, and the suspect appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 7 October 2026 (theguardian.com).
  • The development follows the shocking murder of Ann Widdecombe, who was killed at her Devon home in July—struck 21 times with a hammer—and raises renewed concerns about the security of political figures in the UK (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is accused of attempting to break into Nigel Farage's home?
Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old man from Rotherham, is accused of attempting to gain entry to Farage's home.
What charges does Joshua Kerry face in court?
Joshua Kerry is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts between May 2024 and July this year.
What happened to former British minister Ann Widdecombe?
Ann Widdecombe, a prominent Reform UK figure, was found dead after being attacked at her home in July 2024.
What evidence was found at Nigel Farage's home?
A damaged front door, part of the wooden frame hanging off, and a bottle of lighter fluid were found at Farage's home.

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