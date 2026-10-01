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Major development banks launch new guidelines to capture, and boost, cash mobilisation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Major development banks launch new guidelines to capture, and boost, cash mobilisation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Capital Mobilisation Development Banks

Major Development Banks Unveil Guidelines to Accelerate Capital Mobilisation

New Methodologies to Boost Capital Flows to Emerging Markets

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A group of 30 multilateral development banks and finance institutions is launching new joint methodologies that aim to accurately measure, and eventually increase, the amount of capital they funnel to emerging markets.

The methodologies, launched on Thursday, are the latest in a years-long effort backed by the G20 to boost development banks' capital mobilization.

The push to mobilise more private capital has become increasingly urgent as developing countries' financing needs far exceed public lending and aid budgets, while many Western governments have redirected spending towards defence and other domestic priorities.

Key Participants and Institutions

• The group includes the world's top development banks, including the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Inter-American Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Innovative Financial Tools and Updated Rules

Major Update Since 2018

• The methodologies are the first major update to the group's mobilization rules since 2018. They aim to capture - and encourage broader use of - innovative financial tools that help them lend more without expanding their balance sheets

Stakeholder Pressure and Product Development

• "This comes from common shareholder, and stakeholder, pressure to do more with the capital that we have," said Daniel Borrego Cubero, the head of the EBRD's debt mobilisation product development

Capturing Mobilised Capital Through Innovation

• The guidelines aim to help fully capture money mobilized through innovations such as collateralized loan obligations (CLO) and significant risk transfers (SRT), which can free a lender's capital by transferring credit risk to private investors

• "It captures what is there," said Bart Raemaekers, the ADB's head of mobilization and blended finance. "It also has the effect of showing to other participating entities what products you can use to actually mobilise"

Recent Milestones and Achievements

• In May, the EBRD launched a 1 billion euro SRT, which it called "a major milestone" in efforts to mobilise private capital and scale up lending

• Earlier this month, the World Bank said it attracted $112 billion in private capital in the year to end-June, a 60% year-on-year increase, and more than triple the amount in fiscal 2022

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Libby George. Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Key Takeaways

  • This initiative marks the first major update to the MDBs’ mobilization methodology since the 2018 framework established under the G20 Hamburg Principles (ppp.worldbank.org).
  • New guidelines are designed to integrate modern instruments like securitisation, collateralized loan obligations, and synthetic risk transfers to reflect the evolving financial ecosystem (oecd.org).
  • OECD data shows that between 2012 and 2024, over USD 600 billion in private finance was mobilized—largely via guarantees (30%), equity (25%) and syndicated loans (16%)—highlighting the need for better measurement of newer mobilization approaches (doi.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which institutions are involved in the new capital mobilisation guidelines?
The group includes 30 development banks and finance institutions such as the World Bank, AfDB, ADB, Inter-American Development Bank, and EBRD.
What is the purpose of the newly launched methodologies?
The methodologies aim to accurately measure and increase the capital that banks mobilise for emerging markets, focusing on innovative financial tools.
Why is there a push to mobilise more private capital for developing countries?
Developing countries' financing needs exceed public lending and aid budgets, making private capital mobilisation crucial as Western governments prioritise domestic spending.
When was the last major update to the group's mobilisation rules?
The last major update to the mobilisation rules was in 2018.
What are some innovative financial tools mentioned in the guidelines?
The guidelines focus on tools like collateralized loan obligations (CLO) and significant risk transfers (SRT) to help free up capital for lending.

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