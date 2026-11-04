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Air traffic controller poaching exposes global staffing shortage risks, officials say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Air traffic controller poaching exposes global staffing shortage risks, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Air Traffic Controller Shortage Exposes Global Staffing and Safety Risks

Global Competition and Safety Concerns in Air Traffic Control Staffing

By Allison Lampert and Doyinsola Oladipo

Nov 4 (Reuters) - A global shortage of air traffic controllers is fueling cross-border recruitment of experienced staff, exposing staffing gaps that are raising concerns about air safety and travel disruption, aviation officials say.

Countries from Australia to Canada and South Africa are competing for experienced controllers, with some turning to foreigners to fill vacancies even as their own staff are recruited elsewhere. Globally, 71,000 new air traffic controllers will be needed by 2034, according to a 2025 forecast from aviation training firm CAE.

Industry-Wide Staffing Challenges

The competition highlights a broader problem for an industry struggling to replace an aging workforce and train controllers quickly enough to meet demand. Moving experienced staff between countries can offer short-term relief but does little to address the underlying global shortage, while training replacements can take years.

Australia, the United States and Canada are among countries where controller shortages have contributed to flight disruptions.

Reasons for Controller Migration

Controllers and union officials interviewed by Reuters said staff were leaving for higher pay, improved conditions and in some cases the opportunity to work beyond their home country's retirement age.  

Two people with knowledge of the matter said some controllers employed by Airservices Australia were moving to Qatar, which has recently advertised for staff.

"We are aware of dozens of ATCs (air traffic controllers) across multiple locations in Australia, including some in Sydney, who have either resigned from Airservices to work overseas, or are exploring the opportunity to do so," said Scott Nugent, president of union Civil Air Australia.

Most departing controllers were searching for better conditions regarding fatigue, leave, overtime and staffing, one of the people said.

Airservices Australia said its national attrition rate for controllers was within expectations. Qatar's civil aviation authority did not respond to a request for comment.

International Recruitment Efforts

Canada, which normally hires only citizens or permanent residents as controllers, has also looked overseas. NAV CANADA, the country's air navigation service provider, said it had recently used an external firm as part of "a limited, targeted measure" to recruit eight foreign controllers willing to immigrate to Canada. 

Efforts to Reduce Poaching and Address Shortages

Strategies to Prevent Talent Drain

COUNTRIES TRYING TO REDUCE POACHING

South Africa, meanwhile, is trying to avoid simply transferring shortages elsewhere. Its Air Traffic and Navigation Services agency limits the number of staff it seeks from individual countries after losing 28 controllers itself within eight months between 2024 and last year.

"We don't want to do that to any one specific country," said Josia Manyakoana, chief operating officer at Air Traffic and Navigation Services.

New Zealand's agency similarly said air navigation service providers should collectively tackle staffing shortages "rather than simply shifting" the problem from one organization to another.

Training Cost-Sharing Initiatives

Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO), a global trade group representing air traffic control providers, is examining ways to share training costs between controllers' current employers and the organizations that trained them.

"The (country) that trains a controller usually carries the full cost, even if that controller later moves on," a CANSO spokesperson said. "We're aware that several of our members have been concerned about losing controllers they trained at their own expense."

Expanding the Global Pool of Controllers

Still, some countries are also looking for new ways to expand the global pool. Indonesia, which has a surplus of controllers, has agreed to deploy five to Australia next year to work there until 2030. 

"Australia needs more controllers and we have a surplus at the moment," AirNav Indonesia Director of Operations Setio Anggoro said. "We are ready to export our controllers."

Long-Term Solutions and Industry Perspectives

Ultimately, aviation officials say recruitment alone cannot solve the imbalance: countries need to train more controllers while improving retention.

Nick von Schoenberg, president of the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association, said his union was not usually in favor of foreign hiring as a solution to longstanding staffing problems, but it was not objecting to NAV CANADA's recruitment plans.

"Given the severity of the current circumstances we are not going to get in the way of this," he said.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Joe Brock and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • CAE projects a global need for 71,000 new air traffic controllers by 2034, largely in Europe, with around 15,000 needed in the U.S. (aopa.org)
  • FAA controller workforce has shrunk ~6% since 2015 despite 10% flight growth; hiring and training bottlenecks mean only ~2‑4% of applicants complete certification (gao.gov)
  • In Europe, air traffic delays costing €17.5 billion since 2015 are linked over 70% to capacity shortages and staffing issues (www-ade.iata.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a global shortage of air traffic controllers?
The industry is struggling to replace an aging workforce and train new controllers fast enough to meet growing demand, leading to global shortages.
How are countries responding to air traffic controller shortages?
Countries including Australia, Canada, and South Africa are recruiting experienced controllers from abroad to fill critical vacancies.
What risks does poaching air traffic controllers pose?
Poaching experienced controllers creates staffing gaps, raises safety concerns, and can disrupt air travel in both the source and destination countries.
Which countries are most affected by controller shortages?
Australia, the United States, and Canada have experienced flight disruptions caused by controller shortages.
What are the proposed solutions to the controller shortage?
Officials suggest training more controllers and improving retention, rather than relying solely on international recruitment.

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