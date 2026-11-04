GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oracle abandons $7 billion Tencent AI deal under Trump pressure, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oracle abandons $7 billion Tencent AI deal under Trump pressure, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Oracle Cancels $7 Billion Tencent AI Chip Leasing Deal Under US Pressure

Oracle Abandons Major Chip Leasing Agreement with Tencent Amid Political Pressure

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Oracle has canceled a multibillion-dollar chip leasing contract with Tencent after bowing to pressure from the Trump administration, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

US Government Intervention

• US officials approached Oracle to raise concerns about the Tencent deal, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter

Chinese Government Response

Local Officials Urge Support for Domestic Chips

• Tencent also received visits from top officials in Guangdong, where the group is based, who asked the compnay to support domestic Chinese chips, the report said

Report Verification and Responses

Lack of Official Comments

• Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Oracle, Tencent and the White House did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report

Details of the Canceled Deal

Scale and Value of the Agreement

• The Financial Times reported last month that Tencent signed its largest overseas lease deal, worth an estimated $7 billion, with Oracle

Access to Advanced AI Chips

• The deal would have given Tencent access to about 100,000 advanced AI chips that were not available in China due to curbs from Washington and Beijing, according to the report

Lease Terms and Data Center Locations

• Tencent had agreed to a five-year lease across multiple Oracle data centers in Southeast Asia, according to the report

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • The originally reported deal involved Tencent leasing ~100,000 advanced AI chips from Oracle across multiple Southeast Asian data centers, valued at ~$7 billion with ~30% paid upfront. (investing.com)
  • Reuters noted Oracle and Tencent did not comment, nor did its filings mention the deal—its existence remains based on FT reporting via unnamed sources. (financefeeds.com)
  • The cancellation, reportedly under pressure from the Trump administration, reflects growing U.S. scrutiny of cloud-based chip leases used to bypass export controls—a policy area lawmakers are watching closely. (tomshardware.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Oracle cancel its $7 billion deal with Tencent?
Oracle canceled the deal due to pressure from the Trump administration over concerns about advanced AI chip technology access.
What was the value of the Oracle-Tencent AI chip leasing contract?
The chip leasing contract between Oracle and Tencent was reported to be worth approximately $7 billion.
Which technology was involved in the Oracle-Tencent agreement?
The agreement involved leasing about 100,000 advanced AI chips to Tencent that were unavailable in China.
Where was Tencent planning to lease Oracle's AI chips?
Tencent planned to lease Oracle's AI chips across multiple Oracle data centers in Southeast Asia over a five-year period.
How did Chinese officials respond to the Oracle-Tencent deal?
Chinese officials in Guangdong urged Tencent to support domestic Chinese chip manufacturing, following US pressure.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Morning Bid: Markets fret blue wave will drown data centres

Morning Bid: Markets fret blue wave will drown data centres

Image for Estee Lauder targets mid-single-digit annual sales growth through 2030

Estee Lauder targets mid-single-digit annual sales growth through 2030

Image for Air traffic controller poaching exposes global staffing shortage risks, officials say

Air traffic controller poaching exposes global staffing shortage risks, officials say

Image for OpenAI employees warned about operational security lapses for years, sources say

OpenAI employees warned about operational security lapses for years, sources say

Image for AMD's OpenAI, Meta chip deals trigger $1 billion quarterly charge

AMD's OpenAI, Meta chip deals trigger $1 billion quarterly charge

Image for Dollar drops sharply on Democrats' early gains in US midterm election

Dollar drops sharply on Democrats' early gains in US midterm election

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Heidelberg Materials deepens cost cuts after forecast-beating Q3 results
Heidelberg Materials deepens cost cuts after forecast-beating Q3 results
Image for Fresenius raises 2026 outlook for second time after strong Q3
Fresenius raises 2026 outlook for second time after strong Q3
Image for Exclusive-Lindt investors seek board shake-up at chocolate maker after CEO ouster
Exclusive-Lindt investors seek board shake-up at chocolate maker after CEO ouster
Image for Stocks wilt, dollar slides as blue sweep jolts AI bets
Stocks wilt, dollar slides as blue sweep jolts AI bets
Image for AbbVie expands Oxford R&D facility as part of £120 million-plus investment
AbbVie expands Oxford R&D facility as part of £120 million-plus investment
Image for Trading Day: AI trade rebounds, midterms awaited
Trading Day: AI trade rebounds, midterms awaited
Image for Lufthansa CEO says there's little flight network overlap in TAP deal ahead of Brussels review
Lufthansa CEO says there's little flight network overlap in TAP deal ahead of Brussels review
Image for BMW cuts automotive outlook for second time as restructuring deepens
BMW cuts automotive outlook for second time as restructuring deepens
Image for Bundesbank's Nagel joins ECB chorus backing December rate hike
Bundesbank's Nagel joins ECB chorus backing December rate hike
Image for Greece's Piraeus Port posts lower nine-month earnings on weaker container and cruise activity
Greece's Piraeus Port posts lower nine-month earnings on weaker container and cruise activity
Image for Spain's Melia returns to profit after completing Cuba exit
Spain's Melia returns to profit after completing Cuba exit
Image for Exclusive-US billionaire leads swap plan to buy Lukoil's overseas assets, sources say 
Exclusive-US billionaire leads swap plan to buy Lukoil's overseas assets, sources say 
View All Finance Posts