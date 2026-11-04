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Dollar dips with US midterm results in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar dips with US midterm results in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Dollar Falls as Markets Brace for US Midterm Election Results and Policy Shifts

Market Reactions and Currency Movements Amid US Midterm Elections

Dollar Weakens Ahead of Election Results

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against most major currencies on Wednesday ahead of results from US midterm elections, with investors bracing for a potentially strong Democratic showing.

Early Election Outcomes and Political Implications

Democratic Wins Begin to Emerge

The first results in the US midterm elections began trickling in, with Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff winning reelection in Georgia in the first major race to be called.

The question of whether Democrats can wrest control of Congress from Donald Trump's Republicans, though was likely still hours away from a definitive answer.

Currency and Treasury Market Movements

Euro and Yen Strengthen Against the Dollar

The euro firmed 0.2% to $1.1212, while the yen strengthened to 158.30 per US dollar in early trading. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, edged down 0.2% to 101.7.

US Treasury Yields Decline

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 4.919%.

Analyst Insights on Potential Policy Shifts

Expectations of a Democratic Sweep

"Given the Democrats are favoured right now, our expectation is that they will take control of both the House and the Senate," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"If that pans out, the US dollar could sell off further from here, because a Democratic sweep would limit government spending over Trump's term."

Ongoing Election Coverage and Global Risks

Projected Winners and Investor Concerns

As of 7:30 p.m. ET (0030 GMT), US media outlets had projected winners in a handful of House races after polls closed in 10 states, with voting still under way across much of the country.

Kong said investors were also watching the risk of an escalation in the Middle East depending on the election outcome.

Potential Geopolitical Escalations

Middle East Tensions and Dollar Impact

"If the Republicans do lose control of the House and the Senate, what will the President do? He previously flagged that he will restart a bombing campaign in Iran after the election, so we are watching that very closely," she said.

"If he does ramp up the aggression in the conflict, then we could see oil prices jump sharply higher, and that will support the US dollar."

Commodities and Other Currency Updates

Oil Prices and Supply Concerns

Oil prices were little changed at $103.85 a barrel after easing about 1% on Tuesday to the lowest in nearly four weeks. The market is weighing talks to end the wars in Iran and Ukraine against worries that recent attacks in both conflicts could further disrupt supplies.

Sterling and Yuan Movements

Sterling Awaits Bank of England Policy Decision

Sterling edged higher to $1.3440, with traders eyeing the Bank of England's policy announcement on Thursday. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise interest rates for the first time August 2023.

Yuan Stabilizes After Central Bank Action

China's offshore yuan last traded at 6.6673 per dollar, stabilising after suffering its biggest one-day drop since May 15 on Tuesday, when the People's Bank of China raised the amount of foreign currency that financial institutions must hold in reserve in a move to slow the yuan's rally.

(Reporting by Li Gu in Shanghai and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Markets priced in a likely Democratic tilt, pressuring the dollar lower ahead of confirmed outcomes (marketscreener.com).
  • The dollar’s early-week decline aligns with recent midterm patterns, where FX volatility is often muted absent shocks (propdatalab.com).
  • Strategists warn that a Republican sweep, though seen as less likely, could bolster the dollar via renewed fiscal stimulus and Fed influence (convera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What impact could a Democratic sweep have on the US dollar?
Analysts suggest a Democratic sweep could further weaken the US dollar due to expectations of limited government spending.
What actions did the People's Bank of China take regarding the yuan?
China's central bank raised reserve requirements for foreign currency, which stabilized the yuan after a sharp drop.

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